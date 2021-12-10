Grand Island woman wins Jeep; '25 Keys' benefits Heartland United Way

Twenty-four people took home new ice scrapers from Tom Dinsdale Automotive Thursday night.

Their joy, though, was nothing compared to that of Tammy Zigler, who took home a new vehicle.

As this year’s winner of the Heartland United Way car giveaway, Zigler is now the owner of a 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys 4x4.

What are her plans for the vehicle?

“I’m going to drive it,” said a happy Zigler.

She currently drives a Buick Enclave. Moments after winning the Jeep, it was too early to figure out what she’s going to do with the Enclave.

“I’m shaking. It’s very exciting. I’ve never won anything this big,” she said.

Zigler and her husband, Mike, live in Grand Island. They have three children, ages 32, 29 and 21.

“I’m a strong believer in the United Way. I’ve supported them for over 30 years,” she said, adding that her husband is also a strong supporter.

For 36 years, Zigler has worked at Principal Financial.