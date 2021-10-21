Grand Island woman's memory lives on in her family's strength

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now spreading awareness about Alzheimer’s disease is part of the family’s traditions.

Campos’s children are even active in fundraising, she said. “My kids like to do lemonade stand. Our neighbors or community is very supportive of what we do. Even though it’s cold outside they feel like doing a lemonade stand that weekend. They do it and everyone comes to get lemonade. It’s really, really nice.”

The family raises money in other ways, Campos said.

“Every year we hold ... a family garage sale, which benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. That’s really how we get a lot of our fundraising.”

Much of funds raised for the Alzheimer’s Association goes toward awareness and advocacy. Her family was lucky, but others aren’t so, Campos said. “We were very blessed to have one of her daughters take care of her throughout that time. One thing that I always bring up is we were very blessed to be able to watch her and take care of her. A lot of those families can’t do those things, so any time we can help somebody or do something ...”

Being with her family over the course of her battle was important to Garcia, Campos said. “She told us that one of the things she never wanted was to be in a nursing home.”