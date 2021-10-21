Grand Island woman's memory lives on in her family's strength

Jessica Campos and her family have channeled the heartbreak of losing a loved one with Alzheimer disease into years of voracious advocacy.
Two years ago, the matriarch of the Garcia family, Maria Luisa Maria Luisa Martinez de Garcia, died after an eight-year fight against Alzheimer’s disease. As the fight endured, Maria Luisa faded away.
“You could just see in her eyes, even though her body was not reacting,” Campos said. “They’re just kind of staring at you. In my mind I’m like, she’s trying to remember me. She remembers me deep in there.”
In the midst of Garcia’s fight, her family decided to fight, too, in the form of fundraising and raising awareness through Alzheimer’s Association. The family – the second year showing up with about 30 family members, give or take – is a fixture at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Their team name? “Ma Luisa.”
“She might not remember, but we’ve never forgotten,” Campos said of the team’s theme.
There is plenty to remember, Campos said.
“She was a very, very strong woman. She grew up in Mexico. I think like a lot of people they were always traveling to look for jobs. She worked very hard, and she was pretty much a single mother of all of her kids.”
Through the years no matter where she lived, there was always time for family – nine children, and Campos is one of seven siblings. “Every year when I was little until she moved to the United States we would visit her in Mexico like every year. No ands, ifs or buts, but we were there every summer and every Christmas. That was a tradition,” Campos said.
Now spreading awareness about Alzheimer’s disease is part of the family’s traditions.
Campos’s children are even active in fundraising, she said. “My kids like to do lemonade stand. Our neighbors or community is very supportive of what we do. Even though it’s cold outside they feel like doing a lemonade stand that weekend. They do it and everyone comes to get lemonade. It’s really, really nice.”
The family raises money in other ways, Campos said.
“Every year we hold ... a family garage sale, which benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. That’s really how we get a lot of our fundraising.”
Much of funds raised for the Alzheimer’s Association goes toward awareness and advocacy. Her family was lucky, but others aren’t so, Campos said. “We were very blessed to have one of her daughters take care of her throughout that time. One thing that I always bring up is we were very blessed to be able to watch her and take care of her. A lot of those families can’t do those things, so any time we can help somebody or do something ...”
Being with her family over the course of her battle was important to Garcia, Campos said. “She told us that one of the things she never wanted was to be in a nursing home.”
There were plenty of family gatherings, in Garcia’s home, Campos said. “Everybody would meet at her house and go over memories and, really never forget anything that she did. She might not remember, but we never forget.”
The “Ma Luisa” family shows no sign of ever forgetting, Campos said. “We are that legacy that she left behind, and it was very near and dear to her heart for a long time. Even though we don’t want to remember her that way, it was a big part of really what built us.”
