Grand Island YMCA, Pinnacle Sports Complex get state “shovel ready” funds

Grand Island YMCA and Pinnacle Sports Complex are among the local organizations to receive “shovel-ready” project funds via Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Through LB566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, roughly $115 million is being distributed to 76 projects across the state.

Of those funds, $100 million is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and $15 million is from a State General Fund allocation.

The funds support nonprofit capital projects that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will have a positive economic impact in Nebraska.

Grand Island YMCA will receive $200,000 for its parking lot and for locker room renovations.

“YMCA is excited that we qualified to receive the funds,” said Grand Island YMCA CEO Cara Lemburg. “The funds are going to be used to resurface the parking lot, which is in progress, and for locker room updates. The locker rooms were installed in 1978 and are in need of renovations to better accommodate the members we serve. Our board has a goal to make them family, senior and handicap friendly.”

Pinnacle Bank Sports Complex has been awarded $115,835 for construction of the new facility in Hall County.

The planned $35 million project, to be completed in two phases, hopes to break ground this year in Hall County.

“It’s obviously good to be rewarded,” said project co-developer Johnny Dorn. “We did have higher goals, as I think everyone else, in terms of the applicants. The good thing is, we have multiple tools at our use to make this thing sustainable and a success at the end of the day. With that being one of our tools, we do have many other financing tools we are working with and working through.”

He added, “It’s not what we expected, but it’s still progress.”

The complex will be built on 12 acres donated by Bosselman Enterprises on Wood River Road, west of Highway 281.

The project is also pursuing funds via LB39, the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act.

For more information about the project, visit pinnaclebanksportscomplex.org.

-Hall County and other local areas

The Nature Conservancy, based in Wood River, has been awarded $672,000 for its Platte River Prairie Preserve workshop.

Platte River Whooping Crane Maintenance Trust Inc., based in Wood River, is receiving $350,000 for “Crane Trust capital projects.”

Merrick County Historical Society has been awarded $3 million for its historical museum building project.

-Adams County

Hastings YMCA has received $5 million for its capital campaign to repair and renovate its two buildings, including the original 16th Street facility.

For more on this project, visit www.hastingsymca.net/capitalcampaign.

Hastings College has been awarded $283,000 for Osborne Family Sports Complex football and soccer stadium renovations.

Listening Room has received $205,000 for its The Lark second floor project.

Prairie Loft Center will receive $198,000 for workshop renovations.

-Buffalo County

Kearney Family YMCA has been awarded $4.5 million.

Audubon Nebraska in Gibbon will receive $3.95 million for its Rowe Sanctuary Nature Center construction project.

Yanney Heritage Park Foundation is receiving $4.28 million for The Gardens at Yanney Park.

Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney has been awarded $115,835 for its expansion, renovation and restoration efforts.

Kearney Area Children’s Museum will receive $100,000.

Buffalo County Historical Society Trails & Rails Museum has received $174,000 for Phase 2 of its family history center project.

