Grand Island YMCA receives $43,000 grant to help meet local day care needs

YMCA also is pursuing a U.S. Department of Agriculture food supplementation grant, and funds from the Department of Health and Human Services and First Five Nebraska.

“Part of our mission is to serve the underserved in Grand Island, which is day care,” Lemburg said. “Our grant writers and day care directors have been looking for every grant possible to make sure that we have enough funds to stay balanced, and where we can pay all of our bills.”

Among its benefits, day care helps to prepare children for their next stage in life, which is school.

Grand Island YMCA offers day care integrated with preschool, as well as physical education services and swim lessons.

“We try to offer that full package to not only people who are private-pay, but also for those families that can’t afford those services,” Lemburg said, “because we want to make sure they have the same opportunities other children do in our community to be successful.”

These services also help working parents.