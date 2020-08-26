Grand Island YMCA takes measures to stay open, keep members safe

With COVID-19 still prevalent in the community, the Grand Island YMCA is taking precautions to keep its staff and members safe while remaining open.
Cara Lemburg, interim director of the Grand Island YMCA, said there is a “steady stream” of people coming into the Y to use its facilities. The Y’s capacity is in line with the directed health measure, which is 75% occupancy in each space in the building as long as 6-foot social distancing can be maintained.
“We have equipment still spaced out and we have some pieces still shut down,” Lemburg said. “Our two group fitness areas are still marked to ensure that people understand what that 6-foot distance looks like, whether it be on a bike or in the rooms.”
Lemburg said all staff members at the Y are required to wear face masks if they cannot maintain social distancing. She added the Y is requesting members wear masks when entering the building, but that they can remove them once they get to the portion of the building they are using and/or when doing cardiovascular activities.
As a result of COVID-19, Lemburg said the Y has a modified schedule based on room capacities. For example, there are 30 spinning bikes, but based on the size of the room, the Y only has 13 bikes available there for members to use.
To ensure members are able to do the activities they want to do, the Y has implemented the use of an app called GroupExPRO for people to sign up.
“We are trying to look at our members’ needs and, if people want to plan ahead, they can hop on the app and schedule out what their time at the Y will look like and they are guaranteed that for them, instead of coming all the way here and hoping stuff is open,” Lemburg said.
Lemburg said the Y is taking additional cleaning measures as a result of COVID-19. The organization hired an additional person for cleaning and also is asking members to take additional cleaning measures.
“We have a staff member who goes through the entire building and sanitizes all the high-touch areas,” she said. “When people enter the building, we are also giving them a disinfectant bottle and a rag so that they can sanitize before and after use.”
Lemburg said the Y is accepting new members, but is not accepting day passes at this time.
“We are taking all the precautions that we can to keep our staff and members safe,” she said. “We are constantly monitoring how our systems are working and trying to make sure that we are staying on top of all the changes that are coming out from the CDC and the health department to make sure we deliver safe, effective programs and services at the YMCA.”
