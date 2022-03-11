Grand Island Young Professionals help out Red Cross at drive

Grand Island Young Professionals helped to meet an ongoing need for blood donations with their annual blood drive Thursday.

American Red Cross blood supplies remain vulnerable after a nationwide shortage resulting from the pandemic, said regional communications director Josh Murray.

“We are in a better place than we were a few weeks ago, but there are still concerns,” Murray told The Independent. “Events like the blood drive today absolutely help. At this time, every donation is important. Every donation has the potential to save up to three lives, so today’s drive will make an impact that will help patients in need.”

More than 20 units were collected Thursday, with each of the day’s donors providing one unit each.

Thursday’s blood drive was the sixth yearly event for the Young Professionals, said coordinator and GIACC Vice President Courtney Glock.

“Every year the Young Professionals look for philanthropic or volunteer opportunities to get involved in the community and show they are taking on leadership roles and really trying to engage with all the organizations and nonprofits that the Grand Island community hosts,” she said.

The program’s members recruit donors and create awareness of the benefits of and need for donations, and did check-ins at the event, which was held at GIACC’s 309 W. Second St. office.

“American Red Cross looks to us every year and this year more so than ever, as they’re in dire need of donors. It’s the lowest they’ve had in decades. The Grand Island community, as well as statewide and nationwide, are in extreme shortage of blood donors,” Glock said.

People who need transfusions, cancer patients, people who have been infected and others are among those in need of the donations, and among various blood types.

“We look to the community to come out and support the Young Professionals in our endeavors to help recruit and retain donors, and also to build awareness on the importance of it and why our communities needs it,” Glock said.

This year, Young Professionals opened up the event to the general community.

The response was overwhelming, said Glock.

“We had a very good turnout, just shy of full capacity,” she said. “We have a few open spots left to fill, but we know those who were able to come in and donate blood today are making such an impact on our community. The blood and platelets received today are going to a fantastic cause, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

It is an experience the program’s members enjoy.

“Many of our members are donors themselves and have donated blood,” Glock said. “Maybe it’s become routine. They don’t necessarily think about donating blood. They just get the call and go do it.”

Amy Ummel, an American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter phlebotomist, said such blood drives are important, as they do save lives.

Ummel finds serving at such community events and helping Red Cross in its mission to be personally satisfying, as well.

“I feel accomplished,” she said. “It feels like, when you go home, it’s satisfying to know you’ve touched somebody’s life every day you show up for work, and you actually saved someone’s life.”

While American Red Cross actively hosts events at local high schools, Young Professionals is able to connect the nonprofit with the community’s business community.

“They welcome us into their businesses and have these small blood drives. It turns them into the larger ones,” Ummel said. “It gets the job done.”

The response Thursday was heartening, Ummel said.

“We have been busy. It’s been steady and we have a full schedule throughout the day,” she said. “It’s been very good.”

Schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

