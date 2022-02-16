Grand Island YWCA making perfect prom a possibility

A roomy closet at YWCA of Grand Island is stuffed with hundreds of prom dresses arranged on racks by size, tufts of taffeta and glints of sparkle peeking out from between the formal gowns.

When new, many of these dresses likely cost well over $100 – an extra cost some youths can’t spare. Specialty website PromGirl states that the total cost for a young woman going to prom can run anywhere from $175 to $2,100.

Grand Island YWCA is making the special night more within reach by giving a personal shopping experience to high school students who might not have extra money for a dress. The mYnight Boutique provides not only a dress, but a personalized shopping experience for prom goers with financial challenges.

Grand Island YWCA Empowerment Programs Coordinator Marissa Cornelius spearheaded the event, slated for March 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at YWCA’s gym. “For myself and other adult women, when we look back at high school we think of the big events that make an impact on our lives … watching basketball games, or our first crush or especially prom,” Cornelius said. “I think financial hardship shouldn’t affect a student’s high school experience.”