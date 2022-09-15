Grand Island's 40 North Tap + Grille is closed for now

The 40 North Tap + Grille, an upscale downtown Grand Island restaurant and sports bar, is temporarily closed and will reopen under new ownership.

A sign on the restaurant's front door indicates the business is closed for now.

"With the retirement of owners/operators Jay and Jan Vavricek, 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed," the sign says. "The restaurant will soon be entrusted to another local investor. During this period of transition, 40 North will remain closed."

40 North Tap + Grille, located at 520 W. Third St., opened in 2019.

"We thank you for allowing us to serve you over the past three years and we hope you join us in watching — with excitement — what 40 North will ultimately become. Thank you," the sign says.

Unused gift cards, the sign notes, will be honored by the future owners.

Jay Vavricek was unavailable for comment.

The business occupies the former home of Antique Warehouse, at 520 W. Third St. The Vavriceks bought the building from Billie Berta.