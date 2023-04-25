In addition to a hot cup of coffee, people have the chance to enjoy nice warm moments with volunteers outside First-Faith United Methodist Church every Wednesday morning.

The weekly "A Perk & A Prayer" sessions often lead to friendship and tender interactions.

When people pull up, the First-Faith United Methodist church members ask, "What could we pray about with you today?"

That question sparks conversation as well as prayer.

One woman says she doesn't want coffee. "I just come to visit."

People are invited to stop outside the church for "A Perk & A Prayer" from 7 to 9 a.m. every Wednesday. Seven members of the church take turns handing out free coffee. There are usually two or three people on duty.

How strong is the dedication to "A Perk & A Prayer"? It even survived COVID.

This month, the ministry is celebrating its fourth anniversary.

Three of the regular hosts are Melanie Sheen and Sharon and Floyd Sorensen.

One Wednesday, Sharon Sorensen asked a young woman if she could pray with her. The woman began to tear up, saying it was her birthday and she was burying her father the next day, which would have been his birthday.

"Sharon held hands with this young lady and prayed with her on what was a very emotional day," Sheen later recalled at church.

Sheen's favorite encounter involved a man who rode up on a motorcycle. He said he didn't want coffee, just a prayer.

The man asked they pray for his brother-in-law, because his sister had just recently passed away. He also asked they pray for his mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer's. "We prayed together and he was very emotional and thankful as he rode off that day," Sheen recalled.

"A Perk & A Prayer" has about 20 regular patrons. Around 10 people stop every week.

Church members see a wide variety of people. In the summertime, high school students might stop, either traveling to or from weight training at Northwest High School. Sometimes, kids show up on bikes.

Retirees and teachers stop for coffee. So have a couple of police officers.

One dad stops with his kids on the way to school.

The origins of "A Perk & A Prayer" can be traced to a training session in Gretna in February 2019. About 20 members of First-Faith United attended that gathering called "Fresh Expressions."

At the seminar, Sharon Sorensen got the feeling it was something her church could do, and should do.

The training urged attendees to start "A form of church for our changing culture, established primarily for the benefit of people who are not yet members of any church. It will come into being through principles of listening and service."

With "A Perk & Prayer," that's what they focus on — listening and service, Sheen said.

Sheen and the Sorensens came up with the idea for "A Perk & Prayer."

They introduced the idea April 3, 2019.

"When we started out, we didn't know what to expect from people," Sheen reported later at church. "The first two weeks we served coffee and told people to have a blessed day. But to be true to our intent, mission and our advertising, we knew we needed to begin asking if we could pray with each person who stopped by. So, on week three, we truly began our coffee and prayer ministry and have been blessed each and every week since."

The volunteers get to know their patrons by name.

"We have formed really good connections," Sheen said.

Sheen says she and the Sorensens "are all pretty passionate about this ministry." They "consider it a privilege to be able to pray with and share God's love with our neighbors and community," she wrote in an email.

Most of the people who stop aren't members of First-Faith United.

In the words of First-Faith, "We are trying to spread God's love to the unchurched, outside of the church building."

When the volunteers started "A Perk & A Prayer," they didn't have a shed outside. Now they do, but they can still tell stories about snow and cold, dark mornings.

Coffee is served at least 40 Wednesdays a year. The volunteers have decided they won't have "A Perk & A Prayer" when the wind chill is 20 degrees or below.

People know they're open for business when they see a "Coffee" sign out front and the shed lights are on.

The volunteers feel that they've been helpful.

"We've had some wonderful moments with people," Sharon Sorensen said.

When four high school girls showed up one day, they all stood together, holding hands in prayer.

One day, two young men from Maine showed up in an old car. They were on their way to Cody, Wyoming, and looking for Highway 2.

The young men didn't want to engage in prayer.

"When they left, we prayed for them anyway," Floyd Sorensen said.

Sometimes, a woman from Cairo swings by on her way to Doniphan.

One man has a dog in his car, so the volunteers keep dog treats handy. The dog knows he's got a snack coming when they approach the parking lot.

One woman who stopped was pregnant and having some problems. "You feel such compassion for all the people that stop because the majority of them are stopping because they've got a problem," Sharon Sorensen said.

Many people don't want to be pushed into a church. But they want a connection with God, Floyd Sorensen said.

Even if people aren't churchgoers, the encounter leaves them with a feeling a peace. They know that "somebody spoke to God about their problems," Sharon Sorensen said.

Why do the volunteers show up on Wednesdays?

"I like people, and I enjoy doing it," Floyd Sorensen said. He was a salesman for many years for Dennis Supply so he has no problem meeting a stranger.

They don't stay strangers for very long.

At first, Floyd Sorensen was "very reluctant to pray with people. But once you do it, it just gets easier."

"It's been a blessing to us, too. We sure enjoy it," Sheen said.

If you stop by, don't worry about giving them a tip. They don't take money, except from one woman who felt strongly that she should give them cash.

The other regulars who help are Duane Coates, Gloria Craven and Bob and Deb Trosper. Others who've helped include Stephen and Chyna Hayes and Terry Sheen.

The volunteers probably get more out of it than the people who stop, Floyd said.

"We are finding this mission to be heartwarming, very spiritual, and we can feels God's hands guiding us," Sheen said at church.