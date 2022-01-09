Grand Island's Angels Care home health services opening Kearney facility

Angels Care Progressive Home Health is expanding from Grand Island to Kearney.
The company’s corporate office is in Mansfield, Texas, and boasts roughly 70 agencies, mostly across the plains states, explained Grand Island Administrator Heather Anderson.
The Grand Island office opened in March, located at 2550 N. Diers Ave., Suite K.
“We’ve been in Nebraska for quite some time, but more in the Omaha, Lincoln and Columbus area,” Anderson said. “The next stop was Grand Island.”
Grand Island Angels Care has a caseload of 100 clients currently, with six full-time nurses, two licensed practical nurses, and some additional per diem nurses who take visits as needed.
While there has been a strong need for home health care services in the Grand Island area, that need is greater beyond Grand Island.
“Referral sources have reached out to us and said there was a strong need even further west,” Anderson said, “so we’re going to keep expanding with our next office in Kearney.”
Angels Care in Kearney will be located at 2121 B Ave., near Mother Hull Nursing Home. The site was officially acquired Jan. 1.
It will be an individual agency, supervised from Grand Island by Anderson.
In the meantime, the Kearney location serves as a drop-off point for supplies and for Angels Care nurses to collect needed paperwork.
“We have a regional area and Grand Island is going to be more responsible for the Grand Island service area west, in Nebraska,” she said. “Ultimately, it will be its own office.”
The Kearney site opens this spring, Anderson said. Tausha Hansen will serve as Director of Nursing for both Grand Island and Kearney.
“I’m really excited to open another office in Kearney,” Hansen said. “The success of Grand Island has been exceptional, the way that we’ve grown.”
Hansen noted that the company’s motto is, “We serve patients.”
“That’s what we do. Patients come first. Heather and I, even though we’re administration, also see a lot of the patients, because that comes before any administrative stuff,” she said.
With Angels Care, nurses are on call 24-7.
“We admit on the weekends, holidays, whatever the need is for that patient,” Anderson said. “We’ve seen that a lot of people want to get home before the holidays, so we’ve been extremely busy, but we want those patients to be able to enjoy time with their families as well on the holidays.”
The local agency is currently looking for nurses for Nebraska’s more rural or isolated areas.
Angel Cares’ service area goes as far north as Valley County and south to the Kansas border, east to York and west beyond Kearney, to Lexington and Custer County.
“Our goal is to find nurses in those areas so we’re really available locally to those patients in those more rural areas,” Anderson said. “Even though we have those two structural offices, our nurses are really scattered throughout our service area.”
She added, “We get to our patients in a timely manner when they need us.”
Angels Care uniquely does education on disease processes with home visits, Anderson said.
“If people are coming out of surgeries and things of that nature, if they’re dealing with chronic illnesses, we have those programs,” she said. “We also serve behavioral health patients.”
Angels Care offers home health care for physical and occupation therapy, speech therapy, and a mental health program.
Specialty programs include diabetes management, and a CHF/COPD (congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) program.
Behavioral health programs include Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“We have quite a few opportunities to help people out there,” Hansen said.
Angels Care has been active in the Grand Island community since opening.
Outreach efforts include a tree at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, programs for local caregivers, patients and families, a coat and blanket drive for the homebound, and recently
“Gifts for Grands” with Grand Generation Center, which provided gifts, clothes and some new household items for those in need of a senior-age.
For more information about Angels Care services, visit www.angelscarehealth.com.