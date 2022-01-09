Grand Island's Angels Care home health services opening Kearney facility

In the meantime, the Kearney location serves as a drop-off point for supplies and for Angels Care nurses to collect needed paperwork.

“We have a regional area and Grand Island is going to be more responsible for the Grand Island service area west, in Nebraska,” she said. “Ultimately, it will be its own office.”

The Kearney site opens this spring, Anderson said. Tausha Hansen will serve as Director of Nursing for both Grand Island and Kearney.

“I’m really excited to open another office in Kearney,” Hansen said. “The success of Grand Island has been exceptional, the way that we’ve grown.”

Hansen noted that the company’s motto is, “We serve patients.”

“That’s what we do. Patients come first. Heather and I, even though we’re administration, also see a lot of the patients, because that comes before any administrative stuff,” she said.

With Angels Care, nurses are on call 24-7.