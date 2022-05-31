Grand Island's annual Immigrant Walk event returns in June

Imagine you’re an immigrant to the United States. You navigate an unfamiliar landscape in search of food, housing and health care. You manage to find a job and earn some money. Finally, you have your citizenship interview — in a language you don’t fully understand.

“Can You Survive the Path to Citizenship?” will be the theme for Multicultural Coalition’s Immigrant Story Walk planned for 6 to 9 p.m. June 11 at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.

“The path to citizenship can be complex, rigorous, stressful and expensive,” said Multicultural Coalition Executive Director Audrey Lutz. “The Immigrant Story Walk is a truly immersive event where people learn what that journey is really like.”

At the heart of the event will be an immigration game, in which participants receive packets including their immigrant identity and other cards that lead them through a series of stations.

Participants may have to fold laundry or do other jobs to earn money. The lucky ones will be directed to the Multicultural Coalition table for guidance, while some might wind up in immigration detention.

The final station will simulate the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ interview, but the questions might be in a language participants don’t understand.

“We’re here to embrace the people who are curious,” Lutz said of the audience for the Immigrant Story Walk, which is in its fourth year.

Those who survive and obtain citizenship will receive a passport and American flag.

“Our priority is to create a way to honor immigrants’ stories authentically,” Deputy Director Daniel Petersen said.

During the event, Multicultural Coalition will present its annual awards for a generous business, partner organization and person who have gone above and beyond for the agency.

Lutz Tech will be receiving the Outstanding Business Partner Award. IdeaBank Marketing will be receiving the Outstanding Community Partner Award. Nebraska Attorney Mindy Rush-Chipman will be receiving the Servant Leader Award.

In addition to helping immigrants achieve citizenship, the nonprofit Multicultural Coalition believes immigrants and other newcomers are vital to the economy of Central Nebraska. They assist with case management services and provide legal assistance to secure and maintain immigration status.

The Immigrant Story Walk lets people see “beyond the door,” Lutz said, “because so much of what we do is confidential.”

Tickets are $50 each, which includes two drink tickets and appetizers catered by the Lao Buddhist Temple and Sticky Rice, and be purchased at immigrantstorywalk.org.

A few table sponsorships remain for local businesses and organizations to bring eight people to attend, with unlimited drinks and appetizers.

The premier event sponsor is JBS Hometown Strong and the job simulation is sponsored by Grand Island Express.

For more information or to sponsor a table, contact Lutz at 308-385-5242 or info@mcofgi.org.