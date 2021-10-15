Grand Island's Bella Design and Decor expands owner's vision to furniture, home and decor

She also began adding more variety to her store that complemented her customer’s taste in the exotic. Schutte partnered up with the Santa Fe Olive Oil Co. of Santa Fe, N.M.

All of the extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar are sourced from Italy by the Santa Fe Olive Oil Co.

“It has been really popular and very successful in Santa Fe,” Schutte said. “I thought it could be an unique twist for the store to let people come in here and taste the olive oils and balsamic vinegars.”

With her new location, Schutte said she has been able to showcase her decorative painting skills in her new location. That is also true with the new addition she has added to her store.

“It really enhances the beauty of this old building,” Schutte said.

At her new location, Schutte also decided to go into the clothing business and opened a small boutique in her store. Because of limited space, she downsized her furniture offerings.

Now that she has expanded, she has filled the new section of the store with a variety of different types of furniture, including Southwest, and furniture accessories.