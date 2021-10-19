Grand Island's Broadwell Avenue overpass project getting federal review

A planned overpass for Broadwell Avenue at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing north of Third Street is undergoing a federal review.
The city of Grand Island is looking at a $25 million, two-lane overpass for the intersection.
The project, which was brought to the Grand Island community for input in November, is being reviewed by the Federal Highway Administration.
A reported incorporating Nebraska Department of Transportation comments was submitted by Omaha-based HDR Engineering Inc.
“(NDOT) finished their review of the report and ... the report was recently sent to (FHWA) for their review. Once that is complete then the city will have another public meeting showing the preferred alternative,” said Andres Gomez, Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization manager.
Alternatives include a two-lane overpass with embankment and a “no build” option.
An overpass has the potential to reduce traffic delays and associated costs, and would have the potential to reduce train-vehicle collisions and vehicle-vehicle collisions
“Driving in Grand Island daily, going north and south, multiple train delays there, it’s always been a nuisance,” Tim Golka, Grand Island project manager, told The Independent. “It’s been there for the past 40 years, and ... it’s never been addressed because it’s a difficult project.”
The intersection of Broadwell at the UPRR lines has one of the highest “exposure factor” ratings in Nebraska, Golka said.
“The exposure factor takes into account the number of trains in the tracks versus the number of vehicles on the road, and Broadwell and the UP crossing has always been in the Top 10 in the state for the past 40 years,” he said.
Grand Island’s long-range transportation plan, titled “Journey 2040,” completed by GIAMPO and Olsson Associates, notes the intersection as a “high crash” location, with 17 rail/vehicle crashes at the site from 2009 to 2013, the highest in the city.
Other accidents occur on the site.
Daniel Anderson, a 28-year-old Kearney man, died on Oct. 13 of injuries he received while trying to cross the train tracks at the intersection.
He was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north. Anderson went underneath one of the two trains at the crossing, Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering told The Independent.
FHWA is reviewing the HDR report, including “planning and environmental linkage” study and NDOT comments, for any omissions or needed additions, Golka said.
“Once we get their approval we’re going to present the final PEL document and the preferred alternative to the public for a final meeting, and then we can finalize the document,” Golka said. “Then we can hopefully submit to DOT to turn this into an actual project.”
It will take two to three months to receive FHWA comments, address them and then resubmit the document to NDOT, Golka said.
A public input session, originally scheduled for this fall, has been pushed back to late winter, most likely after the start of 2022.
Once final comments from the public have been incorporated, the document can be finalized and the city will begin discussing funding sources.