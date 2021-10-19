Grand Island's Broadwell Avenue overpass project getting federal review

The intersection of Broadwell at the UPRR lines has one of the highest “exposure factor” ratings in Nebraska, Golka said.

“The exposure factor takes into account the number of trains in the tracks versus the number of vehicles on the road, and Broadwell and the UP crossing has always been in the Top 10 in the state for the past 40 years,” he said.

Grand Island’s long-range transportation plan, titled “Journey 2040,” completed by GIAMPO and Olsson Associates, notes the intersection as a “high crash” location, with 17 rail/vehicle crashes at the site from 2009 to 2013, the highest in the city.

Other accidents occur on the site.

Daniel Anderson, a 28-year-old Kearney man, died on Oct. 13 of injuries he received while trying to cross the train tracks at the intersection.

He was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north. Anderson went underneath one of the two trains at the crossing, Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering told The Independent.

FHWA is reviewing the HDR report, including “planning and environmental linkage” study and NDOT comments, for any omissions or needed additions, Golka said.