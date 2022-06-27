Grand Island's Burdick Station set to be demolished

Grand Island’s C.W. Burdick power plant, off Cherry Street, is set to be demolished.

The power station, built in 1957, was decommissioned and has been inoperative since 2017. The estimated $3 million project is out for bid, with proposals due on July 7.

Demolition would take place in September and be completed by July 2023, said City Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger.

“The portion of Burdick we’re planning on getting rid of originally had three turbine generators that were powered by three natural gas fuel boilers. We took those out of service in the last five years, because it was going to cost too much to keep them up to operating standards,” he said.

Though the site can potentially be repurposed in the future, the structure for those generators will be demolished.

“This would involve taking down the building, and three of the large oil storage tanks that are north of that building,” said Luchsinger.

Not everything at the site will be demolished.

The city plans on keeping some oil tanks for the unit in case they are needed for future use for the city’s combustion turbines.

“We currently have three combustion turbine generating units at that site and those would remain there. They’re still in operation,” said Luchsinger.

It is a benefit for the city to demolish the unused property.

The city’s old Pine Street Station, which operated from 1906 to 1963, was left untouched after it closed down and became burdensome.

“We let that thing sit empty for about 15 years, which is longer than what we should have. It tends to become unsafe. If you have nobody working there, it falls into bad shape,” said Luchsinger. “We thought it would be best to get this one out of the way and take care of the property.”

The city’s coal-burning Platte Generating Station continues to produce sufficient energy for Grand Island.

“We actually have some excess capacity that’s on the market now to other utilities,” said Luchsinger. “We’re trying to put it to good use.”

Grand Island’s electricity production is supplemented also by a solar panel array, completed in 2018, off Swift Road.

The array consists of over 4,000 modules.

For more information about Grand Island utilities, visit giud.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.