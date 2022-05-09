Grand Island's CCC campus graduates 233 students

Central Community College kicked off a day of graduation ceremonies Friday with its Grand Island Campus commencement.

Two-hundred-three graduates of Central Community College-Grand Island received their diplomas Friday morning at the Heartland Events Center..

Cody M. Gulbrandson, DVM, gave the commencement address. A CCC-Grand Island graduate himself, Gulbrandson was the recipient as CCC-Grand Island’s Outstanding Alumni Award.

Campus president Marcie Kemnitz said, “It was a fantastic day today. It’s a good celebration and a chance to really honor the hard work of our students. But not only the students, but their family and friends who helped and support them along the way. It’s a celebration for them, too.”

The Heartland Events Center was also the site of Friday afternoon’s CCC-Hastings graduation, where 140 graduates were awarded their degrees. Columbus campus graduation was Friday evening at the campus’s physical education center, Raider Field House.