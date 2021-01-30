Grand Island's Central Ride Agency of Nebraska transit considering Saturday service, extending evening hours

Grand Island’s CRANE Public Transit is looking at adding a Saturday service and extending its weekday evening hours.
If approved, Saturday service would be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Central Ride Agency of Nebraska” currently offers transit service Monday to Friday.
Services also could be extended on weekdays to 5:30 p.m.
CRANE is soliciting public input through Feb. 8 on the proposed expansion.
There is a need and great interest in having Saturday service, said Charley Falmlen, CRANE transit program manager.
“It’s something we get calls about regularly. People would like to make use of the service on Saturdays,” she said. “We did a transit needs analysis in 2017, and one of the biggest survey responses was requests for an extension in hours. So we’re really excited to be able to offer it.”
A Saturday service would allow for greater recreational opportunities in Grand Island.
It also would help the community as it continues to meet the demands of the pandemic, Falmlen said.
“There are some medical clinics that are open on Saturdays, so there are opportunities for folks to make an appointment,” she said. “People use our service for going out to lunch with friends, getting groceries, visiting family members. There are lots of things public transit provides that people can make use of on the weekends.”
Expanding evening service by half an hour would benefit Grand Island’s workforce.
The last pickup for CRANE is 5 p.m. currently.
“If they get off right at 5 (p.m.), it can be difficult,” Falmlen said. “Sometimes people need to go to the back to clock out. They can’t be up front for a pickup until 5:10. Extending the last pickup time will hopefully make an easier transition for some of the workforce that gets off a 5 p.m.”
CRANE Public Transit services are provided by Senior Citizens Industries Inc. of Grand Island.
Far from being a burden, CRANE staff members are excited to expand service hours, Falmlen said.
“They would be more than happy to provide it,” she said. “Everyone who’s associated with the service really enjoys being able to provide it to the public and meet those needs. Even though it would mean additional work, everyone’s looking forward to the possibility of offering it.”
Proposals are currently only in the public comment phase. Full details on proposed extension of services will be released in February.
The 10-day comment period ends Feb. 8.
Written comments for consideration by CRANE Public Transit will be accepted at 1016 Diers Ave., Suite 119, Grand Island NE 68803.
Comments also can be directed to Cecelia Grotz, transit relations director, at 308-646-0069 or by email at c.grotz@hallcountyseniors.com.