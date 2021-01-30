Grand Island's Central Ride Agency of Nebraska transit considering Saturday service, extending evening hours

Grand Island’s CRANE Public Transit is looking at adding a Saturday service and extending its weekday evening hours.

If approved, Saturday service would be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Central Ride Agency of Nebraska” currently offers transit service Monday to Friday.

Services also could be extended on weekdays to 5:30 p.m.

CRANE is soliciting public input through Feb. 8 on the proposed expansion.

There is a need and great interest in having Saturday service, said Charley Falmlen, CRANE transit program manager.

“It’s something we get calls about regularly. People would like to make use of the service on Saturdays,” she said. “We did a transit needs analysis in 2017, and one of the biggest survey responses was requests for an extension in hours. So we’re really excited to be able to offer it.”

A Saturday service would allow for greater recreational opportunities in Grand Island.

It also would help the community as it continues to meet the demands of the pandemic, Falmlen said.

