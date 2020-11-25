Grand Island's Christmas tree comes to life at Railside

The tree sports 250 Christmas ornaments, half of which were made by students at Cathedral and YMCA day cares. The kids painted the wooden ornaments at the Happy Brush.

“They’re a very high quality. We made them sparkly this year so they show up more during the day when you’re driving by,” Anson said. “So come on down and take a look at it. It’s beautiful.”

Jackie Bowen, owner of the Happy Brush, purchased 125 of the ornaments.

Mayor Roger Steele said being in front of the tree was a wonderful place to be on an evening that was kind of chilly.

“But it’s seasonal, and that feels good,” Steele said.

“I would just like to say we’re reminded this time of year about the things that really matter — family and friends and community. Those are the enduring things that are really important to us even during the difficult circumstances of this year,” he said.

The beautiful tree is “a symbol for all of us,” Steele said. “It’s a symbol of hope. It’s a symbol of renewal. It’s a symbol of why we gather during the holiday season to celebrate all the things we hold dear.”