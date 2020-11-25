Grand Island's Christmas tree comes to life at Railside

Instead of a large television audience, the lighting of Grand Island’s Christmas tree was witnessed by eight people.
KSNB-Local 4 was scheduled to broadcast the lighting live at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but those plans were canceled because of illness at the station.
The lighting was broadcast on Facebook Live.
This year’s event was never meant to attract a crowd. The public was not invited because of the coronavirus.
Amos Anson, president of the Railside Business Improvement District, thanked the people who were watching on Facebook.
“I thank the throngs for not coming out in person to crowd the streets,” Anson said.
This is the second year the official city Christmas tree has stood in Railside Plaza, he noted. Before that, it was in front of City Hall.
“We redid the plaza. We designed it specifically for a tree to be here, so I’m glad it’s down here,” Anson said.
“We have an absolutely beautiful tree this year,” he said, adding that it’s “the nicest tree we’ve had in years and years.”
The tree was donated by Dennis Christensen, who lives at 208 W. 19th St. Anson estimated that it stands 26 or 27 feet tall.
The tree sports 250 Christmas ornaments, half of which were made by students at Cathedral and YMCA day cares. The kids painted the wooden ornaments at the Happy Brush.
“They’re a very high quality. We made them sparkly this year so they show up more during the day when you’re driving by,” Anson said. “So come on down and take a look at it. It’s beautiful.”
Jackie Bowen, owner of the Happy Brush, purchased 125 of the ornaments.
Mayor Roger Steele said being in front of the tree was a wonderful place to be on an evening that was kind of chilly.
“But it’s seasonal, and that feels good,” Steele said.
“I would just like to say we’re reminded this time of year about the things that really matter — family and friends and community. Those are the enduring things that are really important to us even during the difficult circumstances of this year,” he said.
The beautiful tree is “a symbol for all of us,” Steele said. “It’s a symbol of hope. It’s a symbol of renewal. It’s a symbol of why we gather during the holiday season to celebrate all the things we hold dear.”
Steele said that “we have to be careful how we gather” this year. “But even though you might have to contact your family or friends or relatives from a distance, the spirit still can be there. The joy you share with them can be there. So I’m very pleased to be here tonight. I’m very pleased to help open the downtown Christmas. And I want to thank everybody who made this wonderful tree possible.”
In doing their Christmas shopping, Anson encouraged people to patronize all local businesses.
“But mainly the downtown ones,” he said.
Many downtown businesses, Anson said, are offering curbside pickup.
Railside Executive Director Cara Lemburg and Bowen said that families might want to take photos in front of the tree. The kids who made the ornaments may want to point out their handiwork to parents and grandparents.
Workers from the city of Grand Island decorated the tree last week.
A recording of the lighting may be seen on Railside’s Facebook page.
