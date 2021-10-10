Grand Island's CoFound helping local digital enterprises with software

“As we’ve ventured into that arena, we’ve realized that it’s hard to find those resources,” he said. “CoFound serves as a way for anyone who wants to start something on their own. We want to help them out, help them make the connections we’ve struggled to make, so they can be more successful.”

He added, “Really, it’s just about helping people.”

Such efforts benefit Grand Island and its economy.

“We can pull money from anywhere in the world,” Rhoades said. “As a digital platform, I can put together a service that somebody in California might want to take advantage of. So now we’ve transferred money from California to Grand Island, Neb., which is tremendous.”

Grand Island has advantages over some other regions, Rhoades said.

“Because we’re small and agile, we can move the city to surround and support that startup, whereas other places are too small and don’t have resources or are too large and it takes too much time to get the players in the room to create a more conducive environment for that startup to take off,” he said.

CoFound also hosts IdeaStorm, a monthly gathering.