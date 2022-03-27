Grand Island's ComicFest 4 hosts “Neverending Story” star, “X-Men” series creator

Caped crusaders, galactic bounty hunters, ghost capturers, costume players, knights in shining armor, collectors, enthusiasts and professional artists.

All of these and more gathered Saturday for Grand Island Comic Fest 4 at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center on the Fonner Park campus. The events continues today.

It is the biggest venue for the event yet, said organizer Doug Holmes, and promises to boast its largest attendance to date.

“Presales were great and we have a steady flow through the door,” Holmes said. “We have all demographics. People are bringing their kids in. It’s a great family event. Young and old alike are having a great time.”

The event kicked off at the Grand Theatre with a free showing of 1984’s “The Neverending Story.”

Star Noah Hathaway is one of the many guests in town for the weekend long event. Larry Houston, producer and artist for 1992’s “X-Men: The Animated Series” was also a special guest of the event.

Houston’s credits also include 1986’s “G.I. Joe”, 1990’s “Captain Planet” and 1996’s “The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest.”

“I’m very proud to be here, very excited,” Houston said. “We got here early so we could see the city and enjoy ourselves, which we have. It’s a little cold for California blood, but I’ve enjoyed everything here.”

Houston’s “X-Men” series is being renewed by the Disney+ streaming service.

“We were No. 1 several times for their ratings, whatever they call it on streaming,” he said. “I’m very happy the people who are working on the next series are all fans of the original show. They want to take it where we stopped and pick it up, and they’re doing their very best. Hopefully everyone will be able to see it next year.”

Houston said he enjoys meeting fans who still have a great love for the 1992 series.

“I feel honored, and meeting the fans who grew up with the original series I try to thank them every time I see them, because, they don’t know it, but there was no guarantee of a Season 2, but because they saw the show, they kept the ratings level high,” he said. “It was either Power Rangers, Batman or X-Men. We were all fighting for No. 1.”

The show’s success is vindicating, Houston told The Independent.

“I’m an old fanboy,” he said. “I tried to make the show as close to the comic books as possible. It seemed to work and the fans responded, which I feel grateful that they liked what I did.”

Critical to the local event’s success is B&S Comics of Grand Island, which was responsible for inviting many of its attending professional artists.

Brittney Lawson, B&S Comics co-owner, said it is a joy to connect central Nebraska with artists and to help provide opportunities for those artists.

“We came in October. We had a little bit of a presence. We had five in person. We have 13 or 14 here in person this time,” she said. “We’re just excited to bring people here and have other people enjoy the art we enjoy. That’s the whole purpose of our business, to help these up-and-coming artists get exposure and get on more covers, get them published.”

She added, “We’re just excited to have these guys here and help them out.”

“Superheroes Unlimited,” a New Jersey custom costume company, brought their astonishing comics-inspired creations to the event.

“We make custom cosplays for ourselves and for everyone,” said Sapphire Nova, costumed as Lady Loki. “Anything you can send us a picture of, we can make.”

One of the most interesting costumes they’ve made was based on a character from the anime series “Overlord.”

“It was over nine-feet-tall,” she said. “We had to take pictures with a jeep for reference, just to show how tall this thing was. It was just full stilts and needed a staff for balance. It was pretty awesome.”

The Grand Island event is one of 35 shows the artists attend across the country.

“It’s our favorite thing to do,” she said. “It’s one thing to have your presence online and see your stuff, but it’s quite another to see it in person. To see fans’ reactions and get people who just enjoy your characters and craft, and the art you do, there’s nothing better.”

Master puppeteer and craftsman K. William Smith of Can-Do Creations created for ComicFest a special mascot to show his support for the event.

He unveiled GR Andy at Friday night’s movie showing.

“I asked, what do you want? I can make a walk-around mascot. They were like, maybe not a walk-around mascot. Why not a puppet?” he explained.

A contest was held, with the winning puppet design coming from Grand Island’s Sean Cloran.

The completed puppet can be seen at the event, which continues today at the Fonner Park campus.

“It took me a couple of months, but there he is,” Smith said.

Smith enjoys showing his craft to an “always curious” public.

“It’s always nice to see that people still like and appreciate Muppets-style puppets,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here and have something to contribute.”

For Holmes, bringing ComicFest to Grand Island is “a labor love.”

“We have a lot of fun and I’ve had great help this year,” he said. “We’re all bringing different ideas to the table. We’ve really expanded the attractions we have and we’re bringing in some new things, and people are receptive to it. I’m absolutely thrilled.”

ComicFest 4 continues today. For more information about guests and activities, visit www.facebook.com/GrandComicFest.

