Friday morning's kickoff to the Conestoga Marketplace project wasn't just ceremonial. Shortly after eight dignitaries took part in the groundbreaking, workers began the demolition of the J.C. Penney store.

The ceremony took place on the east side of the current mall building, in the J.C. Penney parking lot.

Even though it was a windy morning, it was "still a beautiful day for progress," said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson.

A community has two options. "You're either sitting still, which is essentially falling behind. Or you're moving forward," Johnson said. "This community is moving forward, and you can be very proud of the people and the organizations that have gotten us to this point."

The $220 million mall redevelopment is being shepherded by Woodsonia Real Estate of Elkhorn.

Four people spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.

One was the project manager, Chad Micek of Chief Construction. It's taken a long time and a lot of hard work by many people to get to this point, he said.

Micek thanked Woodsonia "for giving Chief the opportunity but also trusting in us that we will do a great job for them."

When Chief was asked to be part of redeveloping 50 acres in the middle of Grand Island, Chief's response was easy. "Absolutely, we will be a part of it," he said.

"A couple years ago we did the Grand Island Mall for Ray O'Connor, and I thought that would be a huge challenge for us," Micek said. "The project that we have in front of us today is even a larger challenge. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of people to thank, but we will get it done."

Micek threw out a couple of fun facts about the massive project.

The asphalt being removed will be the size of 28 football fields. Buildings the equivalent of two Heartland Event Centers will be torn down.

The project involves 6,000 tons of scrap steel. Micek said 95 to 98% of it will be 100% recycled.

Micek thanked the city of Grand Island's building department. "They've been awesome to work with," he said.

He saluted Fred Hotz of the Grand Island Fire Department. Chief has been working with Hotz "every day to make sure that everybody is safe," Micek said.

Another person important to the project is Bo Bruning of Chief. "Bo's a stud. He's going to be our superintendent on the project. He will push people to their limits," Micek said.

He also singled out Pat O'Neill of Environmental Direct, which will handle the demolition. "Pat and I talked about this project for a long time," Micek said. O'Neill has committed his crews to the project for the next year to a year and a half.

Drew Snyder of Woodsonia reported that demolition would begin Friday. "So we're excited about that. As Chad mentioned, it's a big undertaking."

Next to him was Woodsonia colleague Mitch Hohlen, who has "spent the last nine months in Grand Island," Snyder said.

This is Woodsonia's second mall acquisition.

"We said we'd never buy another mall. We bought one in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and it was an incredible challenge," Snyder said.

But the company ultimately reconsidered. "It's been very exciting," he said.

Among other entities, Snyder thanked the city of Grand Island and Grow Grand Island. He also thanked "all of our financial lenders" -- Union Bank and Trust, Cornerstone Bank and Core Bank.

Snyder saluted the Target Corp. "Obviously, they stayed involved in the project. It was very complicated, as we talked about moving tenants."

The 150,000-square-foot Target store will open in 2026, he said.

The north mall renovation will take place over the next 12 to 16 months.

"Please be aware that the southern mall will stay open. There'll be about 15 retailers in the southern mall, so feel free to shop and patronize those stores," Snyder said.

After the next 12 to 16 months, "We'll move all the south tenants to the north part of the mall. And then the south part of the mall, where Target will locate, will be demolished." He expects that to happen in the second quarter of 2024.

The project will include additional buildings, including a hotel, restaurants and retailers. "So there'll be a lot of announcments as things move along," Snyder said.

Snyder said Woodsonia hears from other businesses around the country looking to redevelop enclosed malls. The loss of economic vitality suffered by those malls around the country is common, he said.

Johnson said work began on the redevelopment of Conestoga Mall began five years ago, as it became evident that something would have to be done.

Johnson thanked attendees for "coming out and celebrating the next step in Grand Island's growth and development."

She noted that a lot of parents were in the audience. She said they would no doubt agree that development is not always a straight line.

Parents have to go through a lot of steps to ensure that growth and development occur "with your child and within your family. The same happens with business and development," she said.

The Conestoga redevelopment is a major undertaking for Grand Island, she said.

As "we raise our families and grow our businesses, we know that not every step of the way is going to be as smooth as we would like it to be," Johnson said. But perseverance and commitment follow "the visioning," she said.

"And we have people in this audience, a number of entities, that have been involved with getting us to this step today that have the vision. They have the commitment. They are moving forward," she said.

Two women stood well behind the crowd at Friday's ceremony, holding signs in support of the JoAnn fabric store. That business' mall location is endangered by the development project.

One of the women was a JoAnn's employee. One sign carried the name of the store. The other sign said, "Grand Island needs JoAnn."