As part of the restructuring of Conestoga Mall, the former homes of JC Penney, Sears, Younkers and Dillard's will all be demolished.

The southern 200,000 square feet of the current mall will also be razed.

Less than half of the current mall will remain after the work is done, says Mitch Hohlen of Woodsonia Real Estate, which has purchased the property.

As part of the $220 million project, many existing tenants are moving from the north end of the mall to the south end.

About 140,000 square feet, on the north end, will be retained.

All of the remaining tenants will have exterior-facing storefronts. No hallways inside the mall will remain.

"This will not be a traditional mall anymore," Hohlen said. It "will be transformed into more of a modern, mixed use lifestyle center instead of a mall."

Currently, the mall totals more than 500,000 square feet.

"So it'll be, I would say, unrecognizable (from) what it is today," he said.

Target will be built on the south end.

Best Buy will remain where it is, but its exterior façade will be "significantly upgraded," he said.

For the north end of the mall, "we are finalizing a very strong national tenant lineup," Hohlen said. The identify of those businesses will be unveiled in the coming months.

All of the current parking lots will be torn up and replaced with new, landscaped lots, illuminated with LED lighting. That work will be done is phases.

Multi-family housing units will be built on the site's northeast corner. Among other things, a new street will be built.

Hohlen is a Hastings native.

"I grew up going to the Conestoga Mall," he said. "It's very unique that you have an opportunity to reposition an enclosed mall. So we're excited."

It's great to do such a large project outside of Omaha or Lincoln, he said.

"We couldn't be more excited to be able to do this in Grant Island," Hohlen said.

The mall will bring "a large section of Grand Island up to the highest and best use," he said. Conestoga is the largest enclosed mall between Omaha and Denver.

Hohlen confirmed that not all of the mall's current tenants are staying.

The 50 acres that make up the property "have really deteriorated due to the fact that it's an outdated, enclosed mall, and we're just excited to be able to repurpose that to a significantly better use, and I really think it's going to be great for the community."

Woodsonia plans to keep the southern half of the mall "open and operating through this year," he said. "We're planning to deliver the northern 150,000 square foot modernized center in 2024. So as soon as that's done and open we'll plan to demolish the south end of the mall."

He doesn't expect the south end of the mall to remain operational past 2024.

Grand Island is not unique in having a struggling enclosed mall, he said.

"But what is unique is having a full mixed-use plan that does bring new restaurants, new retail, new multi-family, all into one."

Target is "obviously a fantastic component of that," he said.

Woodsonia is transforming an outdated mall into a "vibrant, mixed use community," he said. "It's an exciting project."

The public restrooms are again open to the public.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the mall redevelopment will be planned this spring.