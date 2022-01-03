Crossroads Mission thrift store opens Jan. 10; Men's homeless shelter in Grand Island gets expansion

Crossroads Mission Avenue is set to open its new thrift store on Jan. 10 at Island West Plaza.
The mission is also completing renovations at its men’s shelter at 1910 W. Ninth St.
The shelter, which had 24 beds, now has capacity for 40 men, Executive Director Daniel Buller explained.
The Christian nonprofit, based in Hastings, also has a transitional house at 3632 S. Locust St., which has a capacity of 10 men and works with Hall County’s probation and drug courts, and the parole office.
Crossroads, nearing its 40th year, has been in Grand Island for only two years.
An expansion was needed, Buller said.
“We had 112 beds in Hastings,” he said. “A lot of clients came from Grand Island and Kearney, and they would come to the mission and it was over full. When we moved into Grand Island and Kearney, we lessened the burden on each community.”
He added, “The people who are houseless today can be served at their local facility. They don’t have to go to another city.”
Final touches are being made to the new thrift store at 2846 Old Fair Road, the former site of Mosaic in Central Nebraska.
The store offers clothing for all ages, accessories, toys, household items and furniture.
Store manager Erika Heras, who oversees the mission’s thrift store in Hastings, called the new store’s opening “exciting.”
“It’s been wonderful,” Heras said. “I’m amazed by how many things people are willing to donate to help others.”
The site also provides employment opportunities for shelter residents, Buller said.
“We don’t just have these things and it’s a business,” he said. “We’re working to build people. We want to build them up, train them and encourage them, and that’s what’s really going on here.”
Such support does make a difference, Heras said.
“You can see, they will come and be shy and are now open to doing more things,” she said.
The site is also a recycling center for clothing and household supplies, which are used first by the shelter’s residents and also to help meet community needs.
The clothes are sold internationally in 800 pound bales as “mixed rags” to help further sustain the organization, Buller said.
“Between the three cities, people are donating about half a million pounds a year of clothing to Crossroads,” he said. “It’s making sure that this year we will serve 900 clients between the three cities. Every one of them will have access to good clothing and household supplies.”
The former Mosaic office space also was renovated to be a shared office space where other nonprofits could have meetings if needed.
Renovations at the Ninth Street shelter are being completed by Chief Construction.
The shelter was housing 28 people on Wednesday, Crossroads case manager Jeff Kingsley said.
On days with dangerously cold weather that number will increase, Buller said.
“We’ll jump by at least 10, guys just wanting to get off the street and have a safe place to be,” he said. “We try to encourage them to be here, and we do have a program for them if they do stay long term.”
Shelter residents participate in a daily routine of cleaning, maintenance work, meeting with the case manager, employment searching, community service and completing a transitional plan, Buller said.
The mission’s “Personal Resilience Program” helps to “address the underlining problems of poverty and help them get on their feet,” Buller said.
“The whole goal is we’re not just giving a bed for people to lie in,” he said.
The shelter, uniquely, does not ask its residents to leave during the day.
“We want to keep them here during the day so they’re not out at the library or other places in town. We want them doing something productive,” Buller said.
There is no limit for how long someone can stay at the shelter.
“They can be here as long as they’re making progress,” Buller said. “Their case manager and them are setting that plan in place, and as long as they’re making progress toward that, they can be here.”
The average stay is 78 days, Buller noted.
“It’s not uncommon for someone to be here a year, or different lengths of time,” he said. “It’s all about being resilient in times of crisis, and bouncing back.”
Crossroads received a $1 million grant from Federal Home Loan Bank to purchase the building at Ninth Street.
The nonprofit raised an additional $300,000 to complete its renovation, which includes a new commercial kitchen and walk-in refrigerator and freezer.
The shelter provides three hot meals for its men and is also an “open kitchen.”
“Anybody in the community who’s needing food can come during mealtime and get a hot meal,” Buller said. “We also give out food boxes, which have milk and eggs, bread, vegetables. We can put together a package for someone if they need it, to take out to their place. We just want to address food insecurity in the kitchen.”
Being able to expand the mission’s offerings in such short time to help more people in Grand Island has been a miraculous experience, Buller said.
“Two years ago, when we came to Grand Island just to see, we really didn’t have anything,” he said. “We were just hoping the Lord would open a place for us. To see where we’ve come from that day to now, and not just in buildings, but in lives that are being built, is great.”
For more information about Crossroads Mission Avenue, visit www.crossroadsmission.com.