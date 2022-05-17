Grand Island's Custer Avenue rehab project starts Phase 2 today

The Custer Avenue paving improvement project, which is currently on schedule, will begin to shift into Phase 2 on Tuesday, May 17.

The city of Grand Island announced Monday that the Custer Avenue northbound lane will be reopened to local traffic only, while southbound lanes will be under closure from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street. Residents and businesses on the west side of Custer Avenue will have driveway restrictions and closures during Phase 2.

On-street parking will be allowed on the east side of Custer Avenue during Phase 2.

A detour route will be provided on Old Potash Highway, Webb Road and 13th Street to reduce traffic through the construction zone.

Traveling south on Custer Avenue will no longer be allowed after the switch takes place and the detour route will need to be used.

The total project is expected to cost $3 million.

In 2023, the project will tackle Custer Avenue from Faidley Avenue to 13th Street, and in 2024 will cover 13th Street to Forrest Avenue.

“That roadway is rough and needs some repair,” Keith Kurz, assistant Public Works Director told The Independent in September. “Throughout the engineering process, we evaluated several different options and we ended up going with essentially full reconstruction.”