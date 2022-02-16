Grand Island's Entrepreneurship Center to incubate ideas, hatch innovation

It takes a community mindset to “hatch” a business, and between the incubation and coworking spaces at Central Community College’s Entrepreneurship Center, those wishing to start a new business will have ample opportunity to hatch their own ideas.
Roxann Holliday, CCC dean of business and entrepreneurship, said when researching and gleaning ideas for the center, having the two elements were important. “We knew we wanted to hit both the coworking side of it and the business incubator side of it. We knew we wanted to have the business coaching part of that available.”
The Entrepreneurship Center is the result of research, hard work and a rebranding of CCC’s Small Business Institute. It is located at 407 W. Third St. and consists of about 2,100 square feet.
It includes office spaces for lease, standing desk space, and a production area for podcasts and other multimedia projects.
Incubator spaces are meant to help businesses grow from one or two employees to more employees.
Maggie Esch, regional entrepreneurship director for CCC, said not all entrepreneurs have the same needs. “Some of them are really, truly just coworking space where people can come in, bring their stuff with them every day, and then pack up at the end of the day.” One of CCC’s hopes is that those utilizing the center leave with something more, Esch said. “They leave with that sense of community and collaboration around them.”
There are numerous resources available, Holliday said. “The coworking members and the incubator tenants all get access to the business coach, printing and WiFi.”
Generally there is no fee for coaching services. The center caters to individuals and companies looking for assistance in starting or growing their business, including business planning, financial packaging and other learning opportunities.
So far there is one tenant, but the center is still young, Holliday explained Tuesday, just before the official ribbon cutting. “Today is really kind of our grand opening. We’ve given some tours and met with some people so far, but haven’t really been at a point where we’re ready to bring more people in. After today, we’ll be able to do that.”
Esch said this is something new for the school. “This is kind of a first for Central Community College,” she said. “We saw an opportunity to come into Grand Island. The stars really aligned. We do have entrepreneurship centers staffed in other communities. But this was our first spot that is housing, the office space, the coworking space and the services for startups under a roof that’s off of campus.”
Besides space and amenities, location played a role in establishing the center, Holliday said. “It was really important for us to be downtown. It helps the local economy. We want our tenants to grow to a point where maybe they’re downtown in an office space.”
The idea behind the center aligns with the CCC’s goals and purpose, Holliday said. “Our task is to find out how we can support community entrepreneurs. The CCC mission is maximizing student and community success, and this is one of the ways that we’re maximizing community success.”
The CCC Entrepreneurship Center is all about growth, but not just of businesses, said Carlos Barcenas, Entrepreneurship Center coordinator. “Working from home, you don’t get to bump shoulders with anybody, so I think (coworking) does energize you. It also gives you the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, how are things going? What is out there, and you get to hear what people are doing? It’s creating the sense of community. That’s something that we’re aiming toward.”
Esch said the school saw establishing the center as an opportunity. “Knowing that there are small businesses, and there are entrepreneurs in the community, how can we best serve those entrepreneurs? How can we also create a space that fosters that entrepreneurial energy, and provides the services to be able to actually help them get their idea off the ground?”
Centers like the CCC Entrepreneurship Center have sprouted up in other parts of the country, Esch said. “The space isn’t completely unique as a concept – the concept of coworking and incubator space. However, this is unique to Grand Island, and it’s not only the space that we’re offering, but the services.”
Offering opportunities and adjusting to community needs are at the center of community colleges, Esch said. “A community college in and of itself is meant to be nimble and flexible and adapt to the community around us. This is really the next step. We wanted to have that opportunity to be in an awesome prime location downtown, but also be willing to promote a space, promote the college and provide something very unique to the community.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.