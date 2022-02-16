Grand Island's Entrepreneurship Center to incubate ideas, hatch innovation

The idea behind the center aligns with the CCC’s goals and purpose, Holliday said. “Our task is to find out how we can support community entrepreneurs. The CCC mission is maximizing student and community success, and this is one of the ways that we’re maximizing community success.”

The CCC Entrepreneurship Center is all about growth, but not just of businesses, said Carlos Barcenas, Entrepreneurship Center coordinator. “Working from home, you don’t get to bump shoulders with anybody, so I think (coworking) does energize you. It also gives you the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, how are things going? What is out there, and you get to hear what people are doing? It’s creating the sense of community. That’s something that we’re aiming toward.”

Esch said the school saw establishing the center as an opportunity. “Knowing that there are small businesses, and there are entrepreneurs in the community, how can we best serve those entrepreneurs? How can we also create a space that fosters that entrepreneurial energy, and provides the services to be able to actually help them get their idea off the ground?”