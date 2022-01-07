Grand Island's Five Points town house project pursues zoning change

“We are very much in approval of what the developers would like to do with that property, which is going to be right next door to us, and encourage you to allow it to be rezoned,” Graf said.

Margaret Pickering, a Grand Island resident who lives in the project area, spoke against the development.

“This will literally be in my backyard,” she said. “I’m concerned about my children’s safety. This area is quiet. There isn’t a lot of traffic. I’m concerned there’s going to be a lot of traffic coming through, and an increase in traffic. We’ve already had things vandalized at our home from the apartment complex that’s near the veterans hospital.”

She added, “I don’t know what it’s going be when it’s all done, and I don’t really want it in my backyard.”

Developer Cliff Mesner explained that the project is intended for “first-time buyers and last-time buyers.”