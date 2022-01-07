Grand Island's Five Points town house project pursues zoning change

A zoning change is being pursued for a town house development project being planned near Five Points Super Saver in Grand Island.
Mesner Development of Central City hopes to build 70 new town house units at the site north of State Street and west of Wheeler Avenue, near Blessed Sacrament Church.
For the project, Mesner requested from Regional Planning Commission rezoning the site to R3-SL (medium density small lot) to facilitate its development.
The site is currently zoned as B2 general business, R2 and R3, Regional Planner Chad Nabity explained at Wednesday’s RPC meeting.
A zoning change is needed because not all of the zones allow for the development.
“Immediately north of Blessed Sacrament does not permit the lot sizes that they are proposing. The R3-SL does,” Nabity told The Independent. “The B2 on the west side, between the church and Super Saver, does permit those lot sizes and the residential. They do need to rezone at least a portion of the property, and it makes sense to rezone it all to the same zoning district.”
A new street would be extended from Wheeler to State Street, in an L-shape, with lots on both sides of the new street.
Anita Graf, a director at Blessed Sacrament, voiced support Wednesday for the project.
“We are very much in approval of what the developers would like to do with that property, which is going to be right next door to us, and encourage you to allow it to be rezoned,” Graf said.
Margaret Pickering, a Grand Island resident who lives in the project area, spoke against the development.
“This will literally be in my backyard,” she said. “I’m concerned about my children’s safety. This area is quiet. There isn’t a lot of traffic. I’m concerned there’s going to be a lot of traffic coming through, and an increase in traffic. We’ve already had things vandalized at our home from the apartment complex that’s near the veterans hospital.”
She added, “I don’t know what it’s going be when it’s all done, and I don’t really want it in my backyard.”
Developer Cliff Mesner explained that the project is intended for “first-time buyers and last-time buyers.”
“You’ll end up with young couples who are starting families, but you won’t have a lot of kids in the neighborhood,” he said. “A lot of them are sold to seniors who are trying to downsize and trying to sell their three-bedroom home someplace else in the community. That’s what we’ve seen in some of the communities we’ve done this.”
RPC approved recommending the zoning change to the Grand Island City Council. The zoning change will go before the council at their Jan. 25 meeting.
RPC also approved a redevelopment plan change for the site at their Dec. 1 meeting. That will go before the City Council on Jan. 11.
A redevelopment plan is needed for the project to pursue tax increment financing.
The site is in Grand Island’s Blight and Substandard Area 6, and will pursue $1.7 million in TIF funds for the total $16 million project.
The project is also pursuing low-income housing tax credits.
TIF would be used for the demolition of existing structures, necessary site work and installation of public utilities and street improvements.
The project is consistent with the existing zoning and future land use plan for the area, which is planned for a combination of commercial and residential development, Nabity said.
Nabity spoke in favor of the project on Dec. 1.
“It is infill development,” he said. “This is a piece there, around the church, that has been looked at for many years. I’ve probably spoken to at least a dozen different developers over the last 10 years looking at that piece.”
He added, “It lends itself well to having a walkable community.”