Red tractors will be in abundance June 15-17 at Fonner Park for the 34th annual Red Power Roundup.

The large national event features red tractors made by International Harvester, Farmall and McCormick Deering. This year is the 100th anniversary of the Farmall tractor and one whole building will be dedicated to the history of the Farmall. The program will be moderated by author and IHC aficionado Lee Klancher. This will be the first time the Red Power Roundup has been in Nebraska.

Event organizers, International Harvester Collectors of Nebraska Chapter 12, expect more than 1,000 entries. Red Power Roundup is one of the largest single-brand tractor and machinery events in the nation.

Other displays will include International Harvester Scouts and trucks, Cub Cadets, combines, corn pickers and stationary engines.

Red Power Roundup is a family-friendly event that includes crafts and activities for women and children. Vendors will be selling red tractor-related goods such as memorabilia and parts. Food vendors will serve breakfast and lunch on the grounds.

A banquet with special guest speaker Max Armstrong is planned for Friday night.

If you have IH items please bring them and exhibit them at the show. Additional information can be found on their website, RPRU2023.com.