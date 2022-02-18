Grand Island's Fourth Street Business Improvement District receives local support

“It is a public/private partnership, where BID can partner with local government to do specific projects,” Moxey told The Independent. “The other benefit is, owners in the area can take things in their own hands and there are times when they can do projects collectively, rather than on an individual basis.”

Nancy Fernandez, owner of La Flor Market & Restaurant at 210 W. Fourth St, said the prospect of forming a Fourth Street BID is exciting.

“I feel good because I know Fourth Street has been in bad reputation before, and now that we are growing, with businesses, we need to improve it,” she said. “I feel this is going to help a lot, so we can get more businesses in Grand Island.”

Forming a BID would be “the best thing that can happen to us,” said Alma Rollins, owner of TA Latino Check Cashing at 402 W. Fourth St.

“I’ve been in business for 20 years, my husband has been 29 years there, and we think we can improve and create, and bring along more people from every ethnicity, like Somalians and Vietnamese. That’s the goal,” Rollins said. “We can bring everybody along and say, we are here and we can improve.”