Grand Island's Fourth Street Business Improvement District receives local support

An effort to create a business improvement district for Grand Island’s Fourth Street has support from local business owners and city leaders alike.
An informational meeting was held Wednesday evening at Central Community College’s newly opened Entrepreneurship Center at 407 W. Third St.
The meeting was presented in both English and Spanish by Assistant Regional Planner Rashad Moxey and Carlos Barcenas, a Fourth Street BID Committee member.
“The whole idea of meeting with Fourth Street business and building owners is we know BID has some opportunities for growth,” Barcenas said. “We want to highlight how the community has grown, and if you’ve been in Grand Island for a few years we know the history of Fourth Street and that many things have happened.”
He added, “The common denominator is: We love Grand Island, we love our community and we want to see what we can do together.”
The proposed BID would extend from Eddy Street to Sycamore Street.
Moxey explained that 30% of recorded owners or “users of space” have to submit a petition to City Council.
A BID would allow business owners to pursue funding and facilitate projects for improvement and growth of the corridor, including infrastructure needs.
“It is a public/private partnership, where BID can partner with local government to do specific projects,” Moxey told The Independent. “The other benefit is, owners in the area can take things in their own hands and there are times when they can do projects collectively, rather than on an individual basis.”
Nancy Fernandez, owner of La Flor Market & Restaurant at 210 W. Fourth St, said the prospect of forming a Fourth Street BID is exciting.
“I feel good because I know Fourth Street has been in bad reputation before, and now that we are growing, with businesses, we need to improve it,” she said. “I feel this is going to help a lot, so we can get more businesses in Grand Island.”
Forming a BID would be “the best thing that can happen to us,” said Alma Rollins, owner of TA Latino Check Cashing at 402 W. Fourth St.
“I’ve been in business for 20 years, my husband has been 29 years there, and we think we can improve and create, and bring along more people from every ethnicity, like Somalians and Vietnamese. That’s the goal,” Rollins said. “We can bring everybody along and say, we are here and we can improve.”
She added, “We can give it a face and say, ‘This is us.’”
Mayor Roger Steele, attending Wednesday’s meeting, is supportive of the effort.
“I hope it happens,” he said. “I’m excited for the possibilities that organization can bring to the Fourth Street Business District. I think this can turn into a wonderful successful venture, but of course, these people have to decide if they want to do it, but I hope they do it.”
Railside Business Improvement District President Amos Anson also voiced his support, calling the effort “amazing.”
“Railside has offered over the years to help be a part, and I’m glad to see that there’s an effort by the business and building owners on Fourth Street to take an interest,” he said. “I think we can complement each other very well. Like someone said tonight, there’s opportunities if there’s representation from both BIDs to come together.”
The effort to create a Fourth Street BID is being headed by a group of five, including University of Nebraska Extension Educator Sandra Barrera, Norma Hernandez and Rashad Moxey, City of Grand Island Planning Department, Carlos Barcenas, iChoosePurple Consulting, and community member Herson Casteneda.
For more information about the effort, visit https://4thstreetgi.com.