Grand Island's Gifts for Grands remembers seniors for the holidays

Seniors without family, seniors in need, even seniors who are homeless, will not go without a gift this holiday season, thanks to Gifts for Grands.

Grand Generation Center and Angels Care Home Health have partnered to collect donations and provide gifts to Grand Island’s forgotten seniors.

Need takes many shapes and exists for people of all ages, explained Angels Care account executive Rob Czaplewski.

“We see a lot of seniors who are on Medicare and have a lack of financial resources, and so we just wanted to be able to give back to the community, to those seniors who are most in need,” Czaplewski said.

This struggle is seen during home visits and with interactions through such programs as GGC’s Meals on Wheels.

“Our nurses will go out to their homes, so they see seniors who are struggling quite often,” Czaplewski said. “This is our way of making sure some of them have a good holiday, with some gifts and to know that they’re not forgotten.”

Seniors have been affected by the pandemic, Czaplewski said.