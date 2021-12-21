Grand Island's Gifts for Grands remembers seniors for the holidays

Seniors without family, seniors in need, even seniors who are homeless, will not go without a gift this holiday season, thanks to Gifts for Grands.
Grand Generation Center and Angels Care Home Health have partnered to collect donations and provide gifts to Grand Island’s forgotten seniors.
Need takes many shapes and exists for people of all ages, explained Angels Care account executive Rob Czaplewski.
“We see a lot of seniors who are on Medicare and have a lack of financial resources, and so we just wanted to be able to give back to the community, to those seniors who are most in need,” Czaplewski said.
This struggle is seen during home visits and with interactions through such programs as GGC’s Meals on Wheels.
“Our nurses will go out to their homes, so they see seniors who are struggling quite often,” Czaplewski said. “This is our way of making sure some of them have a good holiday, with some gifts and to know that they’re not forgotten.”
Seniors have been affected by the pandemic, Czaplewski said.
“We’re seeing more seniors with anxiety and depression, and that exists during the holiday season, as well,” he said. “Put on top of it that they’re not feeling well, that they’re sick, that they’re isolated, and that can be quite a struggle at times for seniors.”
The donations come from Grand Island entities: Primrose Retirement Community, Bridges Senior Living Advisors, Riverside Lodge Retirement Community and Angels Care, as well as Grand Island YMCA, Country House, and AsceraCare Hospice.
Items gathered at GGC include clothing, winter wear, hygiene items and seasonal treats.
“They’re the ones who know the individuals best, and so they know the ones who are struggling the most financially and could use these donations,” Czaplewski said.
The effort provides something for those who have no one, said GGC activities director Sara Sherman.
“We’ve had some phone calls about folks who are living out of their vehicles, so we’re trying to make sure they get some warm socks, blankets, things of that nature. And they’re signed up for Meals on Wheels, also,” she said.
It is done discreetly, Sherman noted.
“We don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings if someone doesn’t necessarily ‘make the cut,’ if they don’t get anything,” she said.
Distributions started Monday and continue through Wednesday.
More than 250 items have been donated for the first-time effort.
It is a greater success than Czaplewski had anticipated.
“We didn’t know what would happen or how well it would be received,” he said. “It’s nice to see that kind of volume because we were thinking maybe we can help 10 individuals with one gift, but now there’s going to be even more individuals with multiple gifts, which is even better.”
Sherman applauded the effort, saying “Gifts for Grands” will help those who are lonely and in need.
“The reality of it is, the holidays are hard for people, and they’re hard for a lot of seniors,” she said. “A lot of them don’t necessarily have family or anywhere to go and spend the holiday, so it’s a true blessing that there are people out there who remember those that need these things.”
She added, “All those little thoughts count.”