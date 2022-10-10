Grand Island's Grace Abbott Park getting new playground

Grace Abbott Park in Grand Island is getting a new playground.

A request for proposals is out for the construction project for the park playground, located off Cleburn Street, near Five Points Super Saver.

The new playground is expected to cost roughly $145,000.

Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy expects the project to break ground and be completed in 2023.

"We're going to replace the existing playground there. It's just a little dated and it's not as accessible as we'd like to see newer playgrounds," said McCoy. "We're going to replace it with some new equipment and hopefully make it more accessible, with some new sidewalk and some rubberized safety fall zones."

The current playground is a little over 20 years old, said McCoy.

"It's hard to find parts for it. Some of the newer playgrounds have new, fun features," he said. "It's just to get something new in there."

Grace Abbott Park is a popular community area, said McCoy.

"It's a pretty popular park there, with the wading pool and the ballfield, and there's a bandstand there," he said. "It's definitely a well-used park."

The RFP is only for the playground, no other major improvements are planned to park.

The project will also benefit from Community Development Block Grant funds via the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

There are many benefits to having up-to-date playgrounds in Grand Island.

"Kids get the chance to be outdoors, and they get to be active and use their imaginations," said McCoy. "Especially in the time of smart phones and electronics, I think that's really important for the development of kids."

The closing date for the RFPs is Nov. 1.

Submissions from vendors will then be reviewed and a selection will be recommended to the Grand Island City Council for action.