Grand Island's GTA Insurance receives Community Beautification Award

Grand Island’s Gary Thompson Agency has received the 2022 Community Beautification Award from the Regional Planning Commission.

GTA Insurance Group, located at 3234 W Schimmer Dr., was recognized for its improvements to the site off of Highway 281.

“That is a building that there has been an incredible amount of change there as an entrance to the city of Grand Island,” said Regional Planner Chad Nabity at Wednesday’s meeting of the RPC board. “I remember going to wedding receptions there when I was in college, and the building didn’t get better, but it has in the last couple of years.”

GTA President Krae Dutoit accepted the honorary plaque, calling the site “a great location.”

“We’re excited,” Dutoit told the board. “The building turned out fantastic. It was a three-year vision process to get to that point. It’s a great location for us as a corporate headquarters.”

He added, “We couldn’t be more excited about our future here and everything we’ve got going on.”

Other nominees included Grand Island’s Southeast Commons and South Locust Starbucks, and Doniphan’s Cardinal Splash & Dash.

They were all eligible for the award as commercial entities that have undergone beautification efforts, explained Nabity. Nominees could not be city-sponsored projects.

Doniphan was the only nominee from outside of Grand Island.

“If we don’t have at least two nominees, we don’t give an award, so we will hold them over for next year, but I wanted to recognize that they were nominated,” said Nabity. “We’ll hold them over and consider them with additional ones from small towns and the county.”

Community Recognition nominees this year were Railside’s Sculpture Walk, Village of Alda, and downtown Wood River.

These are not eligible to win the award, but are worthy of recognition, said Nabity.

Nabity especially encouraged board members and meeting attendees to do the Sculpture Walk, via Grand Island Tourism.

“You need to do it now while it’s still nice out,” he said. “Then they will change next spring. There will be new sculptures out here.”

Alda was recognized for restoring its community clocktower.

An original clocktower there was blown over last year by high winds, explained RPC Board Member Les Ruge.

“The community had enough people razzing them because the clock wasn’t there, so no one could see when they were coming to town,” said Ruge, “so the village decided to go ahead and restructure that and rebuild the clocktower.”

Nabity applauded the effort.

“Some of those things help to create that community identity and when they disappear the community members say, ‘I miss that.’ And that’s the story here,” he said.

Wood River’s downtown improvements included landscaping and added green space to “what would otherwise be hardscape,” said Nabity.

“It was basically three intersections that they redid with crosswalks and the bump outs,” said RPC Board Member Tyler Doane. “And those new light poles are pretty nice, too.”

Nabity had hoped for more nominations this year, he said.

“We didn’t get quite as many this year as we have in years past, so next year when we do this remember it and hopefully we’ll get more,” he said.

The honorary plaque is not paid for with taxpayers dollars, noted Nabity.

Sponsors this year include Equitable Bank, Cornerstone Bank, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Five Points Bank, Exchange Bank, Pinnacle Bank and Heritage Bank.

“The banks donate the money to us so we can afford to buy the plaques,” he said. “We like to recognize those banks for supporting this program, and they’ve been doing it for over 40 years.”