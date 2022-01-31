Grand Island's Highland North project gets blight study approval

A blight study for Grand Island’s Highland North subdivision was approved Tuesday by Grand Island City Council.
The study completed by Marvin Planning Consultants of David City covers 55.4 acres on either side of Independence and south of Highway 2.
Amos Anson of FAmos Construction plans to build houses on 25 acres of the subdivision at Independence Avenue and Highway 2, in northwest Grand Island.
“Mr. Anson has a number of plans for development of this and with the recent declarations of other properties that have been declared blighted and substandard, and the cost to develop, especially over the last few years, has brought this forward so he can continue to move forward with this project in an affordable way and in a way that’s competitive with other builders in the community,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity told council members.
Anson plans to build single-family, three-car, ranch-style homes, as well as compact two-story units, one bedroom condos and rowhouses.
“I would like all of these, the vast majority, to be owner-occupied,” he said. “That’s my vision right now. I want to be able to sell these houses to the people of Grand Island. I want them to have the opportunity to start creating generational wealth.”
The site will also feature commercial lots for local amenities.
“I’m hoping for a bar and grill, but the restaurant industry is a whole interesting thing to be in,” Anson said.
Council Member Michelle Fitzke reported she has heard complaints and concerns from her constituents about the project.
“People do not want their area blighted and substandard,” she said. “They’ve also talked to me about the idea that it was proposed and started partially and then stopped, and the part that was started some of the pavement just didn’t look good. A lot of different concerns about this area.”
Anson said he has met with area homeowners and heard their concerns about increased traffic and ongoing drainage issues.
“A lot of it came down to, they don’t like change,” he said. “They got spoiled having a field in their backyard.”
Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning explained that structures in the study area are 40.1 years old. To qualify for the status, structures must be at least 40 years old.
Also, 27 of the 35 primary structures in the area (77% total) are over 40.
“Those other eight structures are significantly younger,” Marvin said, “which brings that age down considerably.”
Anson will pursue tax increment financing for the project.
Originally, that had not been his intention, Anson said, but that changed to due to rising costs of construction materials.
“Everything about (the real estate market) is so volatile,” he said. “I wasn’t going to ask for (TIF) for this subdivision, but with the last three blight studies and TIF applications I won’t be able to be competitive, and I won’t be able to build the houses and sell them if we don’t get TIF, and to get TIF it needs to be blighted.”
Anson confirmed the project cannot go forward without TIF support.
“If this passes tonight the TIF application will have a letter from my bank saying they are not going to do it anymore,” Amos said. “When I started, that was before some of the continued craziness and it was definitely before the other (blight studies). My project is similar in nature to all three of those.”