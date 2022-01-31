Grand Island's Highland North project gets blight study approval

The site will also feature commercial lots for local amenities.

“I’m hoping for a bar and grill, but the restaurant industry is a whole interesting thing to be in,” Anson said.

Council Member Michelle Fitzke reported she has heard complaints and concerns from her constituents about the project.

“People do not want their area blighted and substandard,” she said. “They’ve also talked to me about the idea that it was proposed and started partially and then stopped, and the part that was started some of the pavement just didn’t look good. A lot of different concerns about this area.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anson said he has met with area homeowners and heard their concerns about increased traffic and ongoing drainage issues.

“A lot of it came down to, they don’t like change,” he said. “They got spoiled having a field in their backyard.”

Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning explained that structures in the study area are 40.1 years old. To qualify for the status, structures must be at least 40 years old.

Also, 27 of the 35 primary structures in the area (77% total) are over 40.