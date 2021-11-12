Grand Island's Howard Elementary principal uses service as teachable moments

“I think there’s a perception that anybody in the Army is shooting people. It seems like every year I get that question, and so I respond with, I have thrown live grenades and I have fired a rifle, but I’ve never shot a person. I have a different job. I work with computers. I use that analogy of the city has different people to make the city work – the Army has different people to make the Army work.”

“It’s that analogy and explaining that my job is still important,” Schnitzler said. “I’m glad I didn’t have to kill anybody but and people have died, Americans have shot the enemy, but fortunately, that wasn’t ever my job.”

Her job in the military has helped her to make Veterans Day celebrations at Howard Elementary extra special over the course of her 14 years there. Schnitzler said she puts the students at the forefront. “I really try not to speak as much because I want it to be more student-oriented. I write the script, and I have the fifth graders introduce things.”

The student body also sings a patriotic song together and there is a guest speaker – this year it was the National Vice Commander of the American Legion. Schnitzler said, “I try to bring somebody else each year to give a little different spin.”