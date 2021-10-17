Grand Island's JobXSite uses networking to bring businesses, employees together

Finding the right employee for the right job results from building relationships, says Shari Kearney.
Recruiting is about “establishing a rapport and building a trust” with a job candidate, says Kearney, who owns JobXSite, a recruiting agency located in downtown Grand Island.
The company specializes in direct hire permanent placement. JobXSite, which has been in business for 10 years, doesn’t deal in temporary staffing.
JobXSite is hired by companies “to help them fill critical vacancies, and these are typically positions they may not be able to fill on their own,” she said.
In 2019, there was already a labor shortage. Because of business shutdowns and reductions since then, “there’s just a lot of workforce out there,” she said. But there’s still a skilled labor shortage.
So companies hire JobXSite “to help them find those people,” Kearney said. Those job candidates are typically working for someone else.
They’re known as passive candidates, since they’re not actively looking for a job.
The people at JobXSite “network with these folks and then we can introduce them to an employer who wouldn’t have met them on their own,” Kearney said.
After the headhunting and networking produces suitable candidates, they’re run through a 20-step process.
“It’s a very thorough assessment and evaluation, and it’s not just about qualifications,” Kearney said. “It’s about motivation. It’s about their family. It’s about just making sure everything lines up for them personally and professionally.”
JobXSite then introduces them to the potential employer. Ideally, one of them will be hired.
JobXSite is an easy place to find, just above the Chocolate Bar at 118 W. Third St. The company made the move to Railside on April 1, 2019, which brought new engergy to the company, Kearney said.
She is grateful to Amos Anson, her landlord, who found the location and customized it to fit the company’s needs.
Kearney, who lives in St. Libory, has been a Nebraska resident since 2004. She moved to Grand Island to open the Home Depot store in 2004. She began her 11-year career with Home Depot in Florida.
After leaving Home Depot, she worked as a recruiter in Grand Island for a year.
Before moving downtown, JobXSite operated in the Great Western Centre for seven years.
According to company materials, “JobXSite began out of the desire to help others overcome the fears and challenges associated with a job change, specifically those inexperienced with entering or reentering the job market.”
The company says it offers a “professional and confidential approach to finding the best candidate for hard-to-fill positions.” It also specializes in constructing resumes and “building careers.”
JobXSite works for employers, but candidates “sometimes reach out to us as well,” Kearney said.
In addition to Anson, the company has gotten good support from Mary Berlie of Grand Island Area Economic Development, Railside and Sara Bennett of the Small Business Development Center.
Four people work in the office. Kearney is joined by executive recruiters Michael Leonard-Santoyo, Matthew Tubbs and Alaina Parmley.
The JobXSite recruiters are good at what they do, Leonard-Santoyo said. “We are not resume pushers,” he said.
They make sure the candidates they present to companies “are what they want,” he said.
In working with employers, JobXSite reduces “the noise” of an employee search, he said. Rather than dealing with a long list of applicants, JobXSite presents one or two people who fit the job.
“We are thorough. That’s why they come to us,” Leonard-Santoyo said.
Leonard-Santoyo likes building relationships with people and seeing them succeed in their new jobs. Those new jobs have a positive effect on their lives.
“That’s why I believe in what we do. I’ve seen the good it does,” he said.
Kearney also owns two other businesses. One of them is Good Life Vending. The company provides vending machines stocked with healthy snack and drink options. Those machines have gone into a couple of businesses nearby, she said.
The other business, Headhunter Gear, prints messages on shirts, backpacks, mugs, fanny packs and other items. According to promotional material, those messages can be “fun, funky, snarky and even naughty.” The gear is designed by recruiters, for recruiters.
Contact JobXSite at 308-384-5687.