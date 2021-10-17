Grand Island's JobXSite uses networking to bring businesses, employees together

“It’s a very thorough assessment and evaluation, and it’s not just about qualifications,” Kearney said. “It’s about motivation. It’s about their family. It’s about just making sure everything lines up for them personally and professionally.”

JobXSite then introduces them to the potential employer. Ideally, one of them will be hired.

JobXSite is an easy place to find, just above the Chocolate Bar at 118 W. Third St. The company made the move to Railside on April 1, 2019, which brought new engergy to the company, Kearney said.

She is grateful to Amos Anson, her landlord, who found the location and customized it to fit the company’s needs.

Kearney, who lives in St. Libory, has been a Nebraska resident since 2004. She moved to Grand Island to open the Home Depot store in 2004. She began her 11-year career with Home Depot in Florida.

After leaving Home Depot, she worked as a recruiter in Grand Island for a year.

Before moving downtown, JobXSite operated in the Great Western Centre for seven years.