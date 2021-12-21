 Skip to main content
Grand Island's L.E. Ray Park reopens after algae in lake
The L.E. Ray Park and dog park are back open after algae was detected in the lake earlier this month.

According to the city of Grand Island the amount of algae in the lake has significantly improved, and the lake reopened Tuesday. The 73-acre park is located at 3315 S. Blaine St.

The city asks the public to continue to be alert that some concentrations of algae may still exist causing dogs and humans to become sick or die from ingesting toxic amounts of some types of algae. Algae is a common natural occurrence found seasonally in area ponds and lakes.

The city of Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department consulted with biologist from Nebraska Game and Parks to evaluate the bloom.

