The north side of the Liederkranz annex is now open and welcoming, because bricks have given way to windows.

The installation of four windows, in openings that were long covered with bricks, is just one aspect of the Liederkranz's annex renovation project.

A dropped ceiling and paneling have been removed, exposing the brick, said Liederkranz manager Ashley Siewert. The bar has been refinished and the floors are being done. In addition, workers "put in French doors instead of accordion doors" and created a green room, also called a bridal suite.

All of that work has been done in the annex. The main part of the building has not been touched. "Not yet," Siewert said.

The Liederkranz hopes the annex, which holds 150 people, will be used for reunions, bridal showers, baby showers and anniversary parties.

Plans also call for Saturday and Sunday brunches.

Those plans sound ambitious. "Oh, we have a lot of plans," Siewert said.

The work is not yet finished.

"The last thing that'll be done is the floors," she said.

The German club, which is at 403 W. First St., plans to have a ribbon cutting April 22.

After the ribbon cutting, the Liederkranz hopes people will stick around for the Bockfest, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funds for the renovation were raised at annual Craft Brew and Sausage Festivals. Volunteers have done about 90% of the renovation work, Siewert said.

Jerry's Sheet Metal and Boyd's Electrical Service have helped a lot. So have volunteers like Tom Ziller and Randy Iverson, she said.

Upcoming events at the Liederkranz include a St. Patrick's Day event March 17 and fish fries March 24 and April. 7.