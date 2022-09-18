Grand Island's Lincoln Elementary celebrates its Hispanic heritage

Lincoln Elementary had a family fiesta Thursday evening to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The school’s parking lot was filled with students and their families playing games, eating traditional Hispanic foods (one parent brought homemade tamales) and socializing, accompanied by a soundtrack of Hispanic music.

“It’s kind of a combination of a carnival,” said Breanna McDonald, principal at Lincoln Elementary. “We decided to go big or go home and we’re just excited to have them all here lining up to play games and enjoy music and have a good time.”

Liang O’Brien is Lincoln Elementary’s Community School Coordinator. As a community school, Lincoln has resources not only for its students, but families.

“Our building provides services beyond just the classroom,” O’Brien explained. “We have parent education classes, we also have any other type of adult education classes. We have many after school programs that the children can participate.”

“Lincoln’s just a different place,” McDonald said. “There’s a special feeling when you come to Lincoln.”

Lincoln Community School serves many Latino families. O’Brien explained. “It’s really important for us to let our children feel represented, and to see themselves in the classroom in the school that they are going to.”

Children of color made up about 89% of Lincoln’s student body during the 2020-2021 school year, according to Nebraska Department of Education data. Thirty-nine percent of Lincoln’s students were English learners that year, NDE says.

McDonald has been at Lincoln in some capacity for a few years, but this is her first year as principal. Being at Lincoln has influenced her as an educator – and made a difference in her life.

“I’ve learned just the power behind having different cultures in school. There’s just so much more learning that happens when you’re not looking in a book here,” she said. “Kids get to see different clothing styles, they get to see parents that work really hard.”

Parent volunteers played a huge role in making the fiesta a success, McDonald said. “We had parents show up to help set up tonight. We didn’t ask, they just knew to show up and help. A lot of our drinks and snacks were supplied by our families as well.”

O’Brien said bringing in all elements of students’ lives are important, especially in a community school.

“We bring not only the regular classroom education — that is extremely important — but we also integrate with all the other important pieces, like recognition of their culture, and their roots and their parents.”

Parents help make up the roots of Lincoln as employees, too. About five years ago, Lincoln Elementary’s movement to hire students’ family members took off.

“As a Hispanic myself, I feel really happy to have events like this,” O’Brien said. “It is extremely important for any person to feel belonging. We try to make every child feel that they belong, that they are represented, that they are seeing: every child, every student, every day.”

“Our families are part of part of the school,” McDonald said. “We are one unit working together to support the kids.”