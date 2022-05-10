Grand Island's mayoral race might increase voter turnout

Voters should be aware of road construction before they head to a few polling places today, says Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.

People should think about their routes before casting their ballots at the Southern Public Power office, Heartland Lutheran School, Peace Lutheran, Resurrection Catholic Church, First-Faith United Methodist and Third City Christian.

Southern Public Power, Resurrection and First-Faith are among the new polling sites this year. The other ones mentioned above have been used before.

About 40% of Hall County voters have a different voting site for 2022’s elections, a change that will affect more than 13,000 voters.

Normally, about 30% of Hall County voters cast ballots in a primary election.

“I’m hoping that we’ll be a little bit higher than 30% because of the mayor’s race,” Overstreet said.

Two people, Doug Brown and Julie Wright, are challenging incumbent Roger Steele for the Grand Island mayor’s job.

Hall County has about 8,000 registered nonpartisan voters.

Overstreet reminds those people that they need to take an extra step today if they want to vote in the third district congressional race.

Nonpartisan voters will be given a nonpartisan ballot, but they also need to ask for a second sheet to vote in the Congressional race. “Because the Constitution says that every American has the right to vote for their federal representation, which is the House and Senate,” Overstreet said.

There are no Senate races in Nebraska this year.

Every nonpartisan voter receives a nonpartisan ballot at the polling site.

To vote in the congressional race, they must also ask for either a Republican, Democratic, Libertarian or Legal Marijuana Now Party ballot.

Poll workers are not allowed to offer one of those sheets to nonpartisan voters unless they’re requested, because that would be “considered influencing at the polling site. They have to ask for it,” Overstreet said.

“We have signs up at the polling site but not everybody reads those,” Overstreet said.

About 2,300 early voting ballots have been distributed. Those need to be returned by 8 p.m. today.

If people put those ballots in the mail Monday or today, they’ll arrive too late to be counted, Overstreet said.

She recommends using the drop box outside the Hall County Election Office, or dropping the ballots off in person at 121 S. Pine St.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.