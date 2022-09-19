Grand Island's Multicultural Coalition celebrates 'New Americans'

Grand Island’s Multicultural Coalition honored those people who have become citizens in the last three years with a special “New Americans” celebration held Sunday at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.

The day included a picnic, with people bringing their cultural dishes, and plenty of games on the Stuhr grounds, amid many ducks and geese

“We just wanted to celebrate and honor our New Americans with a picnic,” said Lina Sutton, MCC operations specialist.

A token was given to each new citizen: a small Statue of Liberty.

“This is to celebrate their sacrifice, their challenge to become a citizen in this country,” said Gleibis Rodriguez, MCC program specialist. “Some of them became citizens two, three years ago, but with COVID we couldn’t celebrate, so it’s our first celebration with them.”

Joining the day were many of those new citizens helped by the Multicultural Coalition over the last three years, since the start of the pandemic.

Hilaria Solache, originally of Michoacan, Mexico, became a citizen in February 2020.

“It’s great, because I can vote in the last elections,” she said. “Everything is almost the same, because I can go to my job I had before, but a change in my life is I can vote.”

Herson Hernandez became a citizen this year, about five months ago. He was joined at Sunday’s event by his 10-year-old son, Malakai.

Being a citizen has been “good,” said Hernandez.

“I don’t have to worry about if being a resident is going to expire. Right now, I don’t need to worry about all that stuff,” he said. “Like my friends say, now I can vote. A resident can’t, but now that I’m a citizen, I can vote.”

He added, “I feel good and I feel happy.”

Oliva Montanez, originally from Zacatecas, Mexico, became a citizen last year. She enjoys being a part of both the Grand Island community and the great American community.

“I feel more safe, more comfortable in this city, in this country,” she said. “This was my first city in the United States, and I feel very good to be in this city and to become a citizen.”

Becoming a citizen can take a long time, said Sutton.

“From the time you submit your application until you have your interview right now is averaging 16 months,” she said. “There’s a cost and you have to study, you have to have a proficient level in reading and writing in English. There’s a lot of work that goes into becoming a citizen.”

She added, “They’ve worked really hard, so we want to acknowledge their accomplishment.”

Since January, MCC has helped 24 clients to become citizens.

Grand Island boasts citizens who have come from many places, including Somalia, Sudan, Cuba, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico.

“They are here sometimes and they don’t know the importance of becoming a citizen in this country,” said Rodriguez. “When they learn the meaning of that, they feel more integrated in this community.”

For MCC to help so many people is “an honor,” said Sutton

“To see them become more integrated in the community and feel more at home here, and have the right to vote, is exciting,” she said.

The day was an exciting one, said MCC Executive Director Audrey Lutz.

“We are excited to celebrate the incredible achievement of new Americans and all that they contribute to Central Nebraska,” she said. “Citizenship shows a commitment to your community, to your civic duty to vote and serve on a jury, and we’re really thrilled that people want to be a part of that process, of being an American citizen.”

For more information about Multicultural Coalition services, visit www.mcofgi.org.