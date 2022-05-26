Grand Island's old Engleman Elementary remembered as it's razed

Now a pile of rubble—not even a shell of its former self left, the old Engleman Elementary School building used to be bursting at the seams, remembered a former Engleman teacher.

In the 1990s, Janet Dobbins volunteered and eventually taught in the building once standing at 1812 Mansfield Road.

Dobbins’s three children each attended school there, through grades kindergarten-fifth.

In recent days, the Dobbins and her children have exchanged a flurry of text messages remembering the school in its glory days, Dobbins said.

There was a band room extending off of the gym—the “Bat Cave,” one son told his mother.

“I’m assuming from that, we probably had bats in the building, which I don’t remember,” Dobbins said.

For a time her daughter took speech class at Old Engleman: a glorified closet, Dobbins recalled.

“They cleaned out long, narrow little thing in the middle of the building with no windows or anything. It just had a door on it.”

“The hallways are so narrow compared to today’s elementary schools,” Dobbins added.

Still, Old Engleman was a popular Grand Island Public Schools campus.

“It was very full of students. You always knew if you went into first grade, you’re going to have Mrs. Brown or Mrs. Rasmussen, or… you just knew who the teachers were.”

Dobbins has an additional theory, through the eyes of her own teaching experiences.

“I know that you do tend to form a little family and create bonds with the people you work with—the trust and stuff that goes along with that.”

Teachers at Engleman—one named Mrs. Brown, in particular—made an impact on Dobbins, now a kindergarten teacher at Stolley Park.

Dobbins worked in Mrs. Brown’s room regularly, and remembers that particular first grade classroom well.

“She used every square inch of that space or something.”

It was different than classrooms today, which have tables for group work, Dobbins said. There were individual desks and chairs (“They didn’t have the seat attached to the desk part the chair, so they weren’t quite that old.”) and windows stretching across the south side of the room, which had one door.

“There were chalkboards — imagine: chalkboards! — back towards the other wall.”

Cupboards lined the rest of the room’s perimeter, and large tables stood in different spots.

“(Mrs. Brown) had lots of rotations of different activities and lessons and things changing all the time,” Dobbins remembered. “I think if those walls could talk, they would just say, look how busy we are from morning to night.”

Perhaps even busier was the gym, Dobbins said.

“It was used for lunch, you cleaned it up’ it was used for PE, you cleaned it up, and you did book fair in there at night. I remember that gym really, really, really well. I remember that being a catch-all over there.”

Things are different now, Dobbins said, whether at her school (Stolley Park) or any of GIPS’s other elementary schools.

“Now we’re lucky enough that most of our newer buildings have their own cafeteria and they have their own gymnasium.”

Playgrounds have changed. Old Engleman’s playground was to the north, on the back end of the school. Dobbins said it was lined with a “gravelly” type of concrete, regular gravel covering the remainder.

“I remember a lot of kids back there running and playing tag, falling on that gravelly stuff and having to go into the nurse and get band aids.”

There was little equipment, but students paid little mind, Dobbins remembered.

“It didn’t matter what the toys were, it was more about the kids playing with each other at recess.”

It was a different time.

One of Dobbins children indicated when sharing their favorite Old Engleman memory.

“In August we’d ride our bikes over there. We would look at the windows on the school because when they posted who your teacher was, they typed it up on a piece of paper.

“I remember how excited we got for August to come so we could write over there and see who our teacher was, and who was in our class with us.”

Dobbins said she has thought quite a bit what could be done with the Old Engleman site her children rode bikes to. Maybe a park that accommodates for children with different abilities? Nice apartments?

“I don’t know,” she said thoughtfully. “I don’t know…. It just gets your mind going.”

What Dobbins does know is the uproar following the announcement old Stolley Park Elementary building’s was going to be demolished and replaced with her current teaching home base.

“That was gut-wrenching for many Grand Island residents,” she said of the school. At the time it was the town’s oldest standing elementary school.

“It’s always it’s always hard to see part of that history taken away. You just hope that it stays in our minds.”

It likely will.

Mr. G.—a retired Engleman PE teacher—lives near Dobbins. She seems him often when on her evening walks.

“He spent a lot of years teaching PE there. I can’t wait to see him and see what his thoughts are about tearing that down.”

Dobbins remembers Mr. Daly, the longtime principal. He moved to Lincoln some time ago, but Dobbins said she is unsure whether he is still living.

If so, she said, it would be great to talk with him.

