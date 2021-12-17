Grand Island's Parkview removed from EPA’s restricted water area

Grand Island’s Parkview neighborhood has been removed from Groundwater Control Area No. 3, as established by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved the reduction of the boundaries based on EPA recommendations.
A groundwater control area prohibits the use of groundwater in that area for domestic use, Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger explained to the council.
“You can’t use it for cooking or watering vegetables and gardens. It also limits the size of the wells that can be in that area,” he said. “What they’re trying to do is not disrupt the EPA’s treatment of the groundwater by moving the groundwater around to where they don’t want it to be.”
Contamination is due to “historical mismanagement of industrial solvents” from facilities at 3304 S. Engleman Road and 3445 W. Stolley Park Road. The contamination trended east, according to the council agenda item memo.
Parkview rests between Harrison Street and Locust Street, and South Front Street to Stolley Park Road.
EPA advised the city earlier this year that because of the progress that has been made cleaning it up, the city could reduce the groundwater control area.
“The EPA has recommended that we can remove the Parkview area from this control area and set the eastern boundary of the control area at Blaine Street,” Luchsinger said.
The reduction comes with additional benefits.
“Surface water, like sandpits and ponds that are in this area, can be used for recreational use,” he said. “You don’t necessarily want to have a lot of contact with it, but as far as fishing, some swimming, that kind of thing, it’s OK with them, and since we have several lakes in that area, we wanted to get that clarification so people could know they can use those lakes.”
The control area has been in place since the 2000s, Luchsinger said.
“We lost one of our municipal water wells on south Blaine to contamination and it ended up being due to solvents,” he said. “The EPA got involved with this and did further testing and found a widespread underground flume of solvents that was contaminating not only our well but a number of domestic wells.”
EPA started remediation actions in 2008, including installing water mains and water extraction and treatment systems, which have been in operation since August 2010.
The groundwater control area was adopted by the city in 2011.
The city had two such groundwater control areas prior, Luchsinger noted: in the Capitol Heights area, due to contamination from the ammunition plant; and at Eddy Street and North Front Street, due to contamination from a one-hour martinizing dry cleaner.
A fourth has since been added at the Seedling Mile area, Luchsinger said, due to contamination from some property owned by Union Pacific Railroad.