Grand Island's Parkview removed from EPA’s restricted water area

“The EPA has recommended that we can remove the Parkview area from this control area and set the eastern boundary of the control area at Blaine Street,” Luchsinger said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The reduction comes with additional benefits.

“Surface water, like sandpits and ponds that are in this area, can be used for recreational use,” he said. “You don’t necessarily want to have a lot of contact with it, but as far as fishing, some swimming, that kind of thing, it’s OK with them, and since we have several lakes in that area, we wanted to get that clarification so people could know they can use those lakes.”

The control area has been in place since the 2000s, Luchsinger said.

“We lost one of our municipal water wells on south Blaine to contamination and it ended up being due to solvents,” he said. “The EPA got involved with this and did further testing and found a widespread underground flume of solvents that was contaminating not only our well but a number of domestic wells.”

EPA started remediation actions in 2008, including installing water mains and water extraction and treatment systems, which have been in operation since August 2010.