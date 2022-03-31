Grand Island's Prairie Commons growing quickly; facility to have 1,000 employees

In the next 18 months, the number of people working at Prairie Commons will grow from 550 to 1,000 people, says Roger Bullington of Chief Construction and Development.

That total will include workers at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, the Tabitha Senior Care facility and two medical office buildings. Construction on the second medical office building will start this fall.

The initial medical office building is 100% leased, Bullington said. With a medical office building, “it’s fairly rare to get leased up that quick,” Bullington said.

The second medical office building won’t be quite as big as the first one.

Work on the Tabitha project will be completed by the end of October.

A building under construction will house the Allen Capital Group and Unity Eye Centers, formerly Family Eyecare.

Work on two financial institutions will begin in the spring 2023.

Prairie Commons, which is owned by Chief, also will get a hotel and an apartment complex. Those two projects will total $45 million.

The apartment project will “probably be the nicest apartment complex in the city,” Bullington said.

Future additions will include restaurants, multi-family units and additional office and medically related projects.

