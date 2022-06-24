Grand Island's Rapien wins St. Francis award

Beau Rapien, RN, received the 2022 Caring Kind Award for CHI Health St. Francis on June 22.

Recipients of the award go above and beyond to exemplify caring, compassion and service excellence shown to patients, coworkers and the community. Rapien, a registered nurse in the hospital’s progressive care unit, was presented with the honor by St. Francis President Ed Hannon.

Each year, one employee is selected from staff nominations to represent the hospital at the Nebraska Hospital Association Annual Convention scheduled for this fall. NHA has paid tribute to more than 2,000 of Nebraska’s most caring and dedicated health care workers since 1979 at the event.

The following are excerpts from Rapien’s nomination:

“I am nominating Beau because he always comes to work with a smile and is always ready and willing to help. Beau is so kind to his patients. Several of our regulars ask if he is working and say how wonderful of a nurse he is.”

“He always stays calm and collected in any situation. I have never seen anyone be so compassionate and patient with patients the way Beau is.”

“He treats all his co-workers with respect and kindness and is one of the best leaders and role models we have. As a CNA, I am always full of questions and Beau is always willing to take the time to help and answer any questions I have.”

“Beau goes out of his way to help and he always seems happy to do so. He deserves to be recognized as a Caring Kind employee for he always goes above and beyond.”

Other 2022 Caring Kind Award nominees included: Cynthia Chong, RN, Inpatient Rehab Unit; Marsha Hansen, ER admissions, Conifer; Jodi Harpold, CHI Health Clinic St. Francis Family Medicine; Miranda Hopkins, RN, Maternity Center; Meghann Kowalski, RN, Progressive Care Unit; Alice Quick, RN, Maternity Center; Morgan Rader, foundation; and Marilyn Williams, radiation therapy.