Grand Island's Riddle’s Jewelry transforms a Ruby (Tuesday’s)

What was once Ruby Tuesday’s at Highway 281 and West 13th Street is now Riddle’s Jewelry.

Arin Parrella, having been born and raised in Grand Island, noticed when a “for sale” sign went up at Ruby Tuesday’s.

Parrella, a manager of Riddle’s Grand Island location, knew exactly what kind of building the family company was looking for. She has worked for Riddle’s in some capacity for nearly 10 years.

“I just took pictures of the location and send it to (Riddle’s) corporate office,” Parrella said. “They were like, ‘We need that location.’”

Eventually the building was purchased, interrupted by the building selling to another company.

Riddle’s Jewelry President and CEO Brett Riddle explained: “Ruby Tuesday sold it to a developer. For some reason, right before COVID, or during COVID, (the developer) decided to sell it and, and they got out of it.”

At the time, Riddle’s was located in Conestoga Mall started “rolling” in 2022, Parrella said, following a COVID pause.

The previous owners left everything, Parrella said: kitchen equipment, lamps, décor, chairs ...

“You could have opened a restaurant when we walked in.”

It didn’t faze Riddle. This was not necessarily a new scenario.

“It’s more the location we look for,” he said. “It just happened to be a restaurant. We just bought a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Aberdeen, South Dakota. We bought a bank down in Fort Dodge, Iowa.”

Parrella said, “It’s a main drive for a lot of traffic.”

Plus, she said, there was a lot more room in the restaurant for a thriving family retailer to grow.

The business was outgrowing its mall space, where Riddle’s Jewelry (Grand Island) had been located since the mid-1990s.

“It was a really good home for a long time,” Parrella said. “They were very good to us, but we needed the space to grow and we couldn’t do that anymore.”

They needed more than just space for jewels and baubles. Their in-house goldsmith, Georgia Markle, was doing her repair work in a small space.

“I was in a tiny little cubicle, where I can barely turn my chair,” Markle said. “We were in such tight quarters.”

Having talented goldsmiths in the Riddle’s Jewelry family is important, Riddle said. “We have goldsmiths in-store so we can do things right away for people and take care of them.”

Riddle is a gemologist. So is his sister.

The restaurant was gutted. An auctioneer was hired to sell the equipment and décor left behind; new drywall and flooring were installed and an addition was built.

The building also came with plenty of natural lighting – great for both display and some sunlight serotonin.

Zane Isackson has worked for Riddle’s for just more than 15 years. He is the Grand Island store’s assistant manager.

He said the windows are one of his favorite elements of the new location.

“Being able to see out, and all that natural light helps us show of our diamonds even better.”

Riddle’s also makes its own display cases, starting with raw wood and featuring LED lighting.

The outside, despite only a few subtle changes looks entirely different, Parrella said.

“The brick and the awnings … some of those things are original but we tweaked things to make it our own,” she said. “I would say the outside structure is very, pretty classy.”

Riddle came to Grand Island to visit the new location a little over a week ago.

“It turned out just gorgeous.”

A visit from corporate isn’t unusual, Parrella said. Heads of the company, like Riddle, visit all of the Riddle’s locations.

The “higher ups,” Isackson said, make an effort to connect with employees.

“A lot of them actually talk to you on a regular basis. They care about your family and what’s going on,” he said. “That’s probably the nicest thing about working with Riddle’s.”

“They know your name and they treat you like family,” Parrella said. “We are a Riddle’s Family whether we’ve been here for two days or 40 years.”

Customers have already stopped to check out the new Riddle’s Jewelry fresh location. Some have been new customers, others returning.

“I appreciate each and every one of them,” Parrella said.

She also enjoys the journey she takes with customers, no matter what the occasion. (A good occasion to buy jewelry, Parrella said, is “any day ending in ‘y.’”)

There is an art and logic to finding the perfect piece for someone, especially those new or not knowing exactly what they are looking for.

Isackson said, “It’s different than buying a car, or pretty much anything else. A lot of these have a special meaning to show your appreciation (for the recipient).”

“It’s hard to choose (on your own) because we do have such a wide collection, from your anniversary to your bridal to just something as simple as diamond studs,” Parrella said. “The thing about Riddle’s, too, is we have such a wide price range.”

More services are planned, too, Parrella said. “In the future, we can do customizations here in store. Plus just your regular repairs, whether it’s stone settings or tightenings, or repairs.”

Markle, who is working on expanding her already-advanced expertise, is now outfitted with a nice-sized room outfitted with what she needs, and room to grow.

“I have all the stuff that I had over at the other building, and it’s nice to have the room—especially at Christmastime when we get super busy.”

Markle added, “(The new location) is going to be great for all of us. We’ve loved moving over here.”

Working for a family jewelry business has been both a joy and a journey, Parrella said, no matter why – even if it’s just because the day ends in “y.”

“I’ve been here long enough I’ve seen getting their First Communion, and now they’re graduating high school,” Parrella said.

She admitted it makes her feel “a little dated,” thinking how the children have grown into young adults. But, she added, that’s OK.

“It’s a really fun process because you get to enjoy every one of those special occasions through their life, so it is rewarding.

“It’s like a celebration every day.”