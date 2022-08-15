 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Grand Island's Riddle’s Jewelry transforms a Ruby (Tuesday’s)

  • 0
Riddle's Jewelry

While Riddle’s Jewelry’s new location at the former Ruby Tuesday’s building offers more space for jewels and baubles, it also offers more space for its in-house goldsmith, Georgia Markle. And windows let in a lot of natural light.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

What was once Ruby Tuesday’s at Highway 281 and West 13th Street is now Riddle’s Jewelry.

Arin Parrella, having been born and raised in Grand Island, noticed when a “for sale” sign went up at Ruby Tuesday’s.

Parrella, a manager of Riddle’s Grand Island location, knew exactly what kind of building the family company was looking for. She has worked for Riddle’s in some capacity for nearly 10 years.

“I just took pictures of the location and send it to (Riddle’s) corporate office,” Parrella said. “They were like, ‘We need that location.’”

Riddle's Jewelry

Georgia Markle is Riddle’s Jewelry of Grand Island’s goldsmith. Thanks to the business’s move, Markle will have more room for repairs. At the old location, Markle said, “I was in a tiny little cubicle, where I can barely turn my chair.”

Eventually the building was purchased, interrupted by the building selling to another company.

Riddle’s Jewelry President and CEO Brett Riddle explained: “Ruby Tuesday sold it to a developer. For some reason, right before COVID, or during COVID, (the developer) decided to sell it and, and they got out of it.”

At the time, Riddle’s was located in Conestoga Mall started “rolling” in 2022, Parrella said, following a COVID pause.

The previous owners left everything, Parrella said: kitchen equipment, lamps, décor, chairs ...

Riddle's Jewelry

What was once a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant just off of Highway 281 in northwest Grand Island is now a Riddle’s Jewelry Store. The business made the move to the new location from the Conestoga Mall.

“You could have opened a restaurant when we walked in.”

It didn’t faze Riddle. This was not necessarily a new scenario.

“It’s more the location we look for,” he said. “It just happened to be a restaurant. We just bought a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Aberdeen, South Dakota. We bought a bank down in Fort Dodge, Iowa.”

Parrella said, “It’s a main drive for a lot of traffic.”

Plus, she said, there was a lot more room in the restaurant for a thriving family retailer to grow.

The business was outgrowing its mall space, where Riddle’s Jewelry (Grand Island) had been located since the mid-1990s.

“It was a really good home for a long time,” Parrella said. “They were very good to us, but we needed the space to grow and we couldn’t do that anymore.”

Riddle's Jewelry

Many styles of wedding rings are available at Riddle’s Jewelry’s new location at 3429 W. 13th St. in Grand Island. Zane Isackson, the store’s assistant manager. says one of his favorite features of the new location are the windows because “all that natural light helps us show of our diamonds even better.”

They needed more than just space for jewels and baubles. Their in-house goldsmith, Georgia Markle, was doing her repair work in a small space.

“I was in a tiny little cubicle, where I can barely turn my chair,” Markle said. “We were in such tight quarters.”

Having talented goldsmiths in the Riddle’s Jewelry family is important, Riddle said. “We have goldsmiths in-store so we can do things right away for people and take care of them.”

Riddle is a gemologist. So is his sister.

The restaurant was gutted. An auctioneer was hired to sell the equipment and décor left behind; new drywall and flooring were installed and an addition was built.

The building also came with plenty of natural lighting – great for both display and some sunlight serotonin.

Zane Isackson has worked for Riddle’s for just more than 15 years. He is the Grand Island store’s assistant manager.

He said the windows are one of his favorite elements of the new location.

“Being able to see out, and all that natural light helps us show of our diamonds even better.”

Riddle’s also makes its own display cases, starting with raw wood and featuring LED lighting.

Riddle's Jewelry

Noventa Diamond is a Riddle’s Jewelry brand and one of just many you will find at the family-owned jewelry store.

The outside, despite only a few subtle changes looks entirely different, Parrella said.

“The brick and the awnings … some of those things are original but we tweaked things to make it our own,” she said. “I would say the outside structure is very, pretty classy.”

Riddle came to Grand Island to visit the new location a little over a week ago.

“It turned out just gorgeous.”

A visit from corporate isn’t unusual, Parrella said. Heads of the company, like Riddle, visit all of the Riddle’s locations.

The “higher ups,” Isackson said, make an effort to connect with employees.

“A lot of them actually talk to you on a regular basis. They care about your family and what’s going on,” he said. “That’s probably the nicest thing about working with Riddle’s.”

“They know your name and they treat you like family,” Parrella said. “We are a Riddle’s Family whether we’ve been here for two days or 40 years.”

Customers have already stopped to check out the new Riddle’s Jewelry fresh location. Some have been new customers, others returning.

Riddle's Jewelry

Roses trimmed in 24 karat gold also feature gold stems.

“I appreciate each and every one of them,” Parrella said.

She also enjoys the journey she takes with customers, no matter what the occasion. (A good occasion to buy jewelry, Parrella said, is “any day ending in ‘y.’”)

There is an art and logic to finding the perfect piece for someone, especially those new or not knowing exactly what they are looking for.

Isackson said, “It’s different than buying a car, or pretty much anything else. A lot of these have a special meaning to show your appreciation (for the recipient).”

“It’s hard to choose (on your own) because we do have such a wide collection, from your anniversary to your bridal to just something as simple as diamond studs,” Parrella said. “The thing about Riddle’s, too, is we have such a wide price range.”

More services are planned, too, Parrella said. “In the future, we can do customizations here in store. Plus just your regular repairs, whether it’s stone settings or tightenings, or repairs.”

Markle, who is working on expanding her already-advanced expertise, is now outfitted with a nice-sized room outfitted with what she needs, and room to grow.

Riddle's Jewelry

The Riddle’s Jewelry staff includes Heather Fisher, floor manager, Arin Parella, manager, and Zane Isackson, assistant manager. Parrella, has worked for Riddle’s in some capacity for nearly 10 years; Zane Isackson has been with the company for just more than 15 years.

“I have all the stuff that I had over at the other building, and it’s nice to have the room—especially at Christmastime when we get super busy.”

Markle added, “(The new location) is going to be great for all of us. We’ve loved moving over here.”

Working for a family jewelry business has been both a joy and a journey, Parrella said, no matter why – even if it’s just because the day ends in “y.”

“I’ve been here long enough I’ve seen getting their First Communion, and now they’re graduating high school,” Parrella said.

She admitted it makes her feel “a little dated,” thinking how the children have grown into young adults. But, she added, that’s OK.

“It’s a really fun process because you get to enjoy every one of those special occasions through their life, so it is rewarding.

“It’s like a celebration every day.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Check out Riddle's 'Ruby's'... and rubies

Riddle's Jewelry's new Grand Island location is at 

3429 W 13th St Suite A, Grand Island, NE 68803.

The family company's Grand Island store is open seven days a week:

Monday 09:30 - 07:00

Tuesday 09:30 - 07:00

Wednesday 09:30 - 07:00

Thursday 09:30 - 07:00

Friday 09:30 - 07:00

Saturday 09:30 - 07:00

Sunday 12:00 - 06:00

Contact: 308-381-9944 or grandisland@riddlesjewelry.com

Find Riddle's Grand Island location on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiddlesJewelryGrandIsland/

Buff City Soaps to co-occupy with Riddle's

Riddle's Jewelry is going to have a "housemate" in what was once a Ruby Tuesday's: Buff City Soap.

In Fall 2022, the new Buff City Soap store will open at 3429 West 13th Street.

The business makes plant-based soap and body products in-store, daily. Guests can customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique profile, as Buff City Soap stores have their own in-house "Makeries."

Buff City Soap prides itself on products that aren't made of "harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats and sulfates." 

It currently boasts dozens of handcrafted soap products, including bath bombs, soap bars, foaming hand soap and laundry soap. 

The business was founded in 2013.

Curt Bowen and Kelsey Gaston are local franchise owners and entrepreneurs. 

Bowen said of the pending "Makery":

“We are extremely excited to be bringing a Buff City Soap location to Grand Island,” said Curt Bowen. “We know our customers appreciate the fact that our products are completely customizable and made in-store locally for members of the community.”

Bowen and Gaston brought Buff City Soap to Nebraska in December 2021. There are locations in Bellevue and Kearney (and soon, Grand Island).

Learn more at www.buffcitysoap.com.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

