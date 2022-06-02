Grand Island's Ryder Park ballparks to get major upgrade this summer

The baseball fields at Grand Island’s Ryder Park are getting a needed upgrade this summer.

City of Grand Island is taking bids for the removal and construction of new backstops for three of its baseball fields at the park located off Old Potash Highway.

“They’re getting some new backstops, replacing some of the older backstops on some of the baseball fields,” City Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy told The Independent.

A “backstop” is the large fence that prevents balls from leaving the field of play located behind home plate.

The project is expected to cost roughly $50,000. Bids for the project are due on June 14.

The site hosts sports events for all ages and state tournaments, school activities such as Island Summer Sports Camps and community events.

The backstops at the park are in need of improvement, said McCoy.

“They’re older ones. They just really are in need of updating,” he said. “They’ll last a lot longer. The old ones are still functional, they’re just outdated.”

He added, “It’s something we had in our budget plan for this year.”

Improving the backstops will enhance the look of the park, as well as the fields, said McCoy.

“They’re kind of beat up, honestly. They’ve been there for 30-plus years, so it’s just time for an update,” he said.

Ryder Park is a popular site through the summer and year, McCoy confirmed.

“There are five fields there. It’s in a very centrally located park,” he said. “It’s definitely a well-used park.”

The city is planning other improvements to the park over the coming years.

Current plans include replacing a restroom there, and at some point hard surfacing the gravel parking lot, which is accessed from Custer Avenue.

Work on the new backstops would start late this summer and be completed this year.

The city is not the only entity investing in Ryder Park.

-Pirnie Inclusive Playground

A $1.5 million inclusive playground being planned by Central Community College and City of Grand Island is expected to start in 2023.

The 27,000-square-foot project is designed to be handicap accessible and serve children with a range of ability levels.

Funds for the project are currently being raised.

The “Pirnie Inclusive Playground” is named for project donors Tom and Sue Pirnie of Grand Island, who contributed $200,000 to the effort.

Creation of the playground was approved by Grand Island City Council in July 2021.

-Children’s Museum

Grand Island Children’s Museum plans to lease and renovate the city-owned former National Guard building at Ryder Park, off Old Potash Highway.

The option to lease is contingent upon the museum raising $7 million to improve the site, The Independent reported in July.

The building and land were purchased by the city in June 2018 for $459,900, and are currently used by the Parks & Recreation Department for equipment storage.

For more information about Ryder Park, visit www.giparks.com.

