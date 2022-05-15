Grand Island's Sana Vida provides new approach to wellness

Sana Vida Wellness Center approaches wellness in ways not commonly found in the area, from sensory deprivation tanks to better-for-you wellness products.

Two Sensory Deprivation Tanks, also called “Salt Water Float Pods,” could be considered Sana Vida’s most unusual experience, especially in Grand Island. Jerry Lobeda, business owner and operator, said Sana Vida’s are the only two Sensory Deprivation Tanks in Grand Island so far.

The business is located at 2604 St. Patrick Ave., Suite 1.

They are much more common outside of Nebraska, according to Lobeda. “There are actually a lot of these around the United States. I was told about it by a friend, and I wanted to try it.”

Lobeda has a condition that causes thinning spinal disks, which has caused him tension in his neck, as well as migraines. He visited a chiropractor regularly, but the tank made a greater difference, especially when used regularly. It also helps with a significant leg injury from snowboarding.

“It puts you in that zero gravity environment. It takes all the pressure off of all the joints in your body, but the spine specifically.”

Because of the large amount of Epsom salt (1,200 pounds added to 200 gallons of water) the body floats freely, without external stimuli, to boot.

“People use these for stress and anxiety relief,” Lobeda said. “You can really disconnect in there because the water is skin temperature. You shouldn’t be able to feel much of what’s in the water and not.”

LED lights glow within the pod, which can be left slightly open as well as opened from the inside for those with apprehension.

After five minutes, the lights fade away, beginning the true sensory deprivation. For the first five minutes those lights stay on.

“You’re in a zero gravity environment. It’s a really good place to disconnect. A lot of people in the fallen asleep and they’re like I’ve fallen asleep every time,” Lobeda said, adding that one session in the pod is comparable to six hours of sleep.

The pods are made in Hungary, Lobeda said, and before shipping and installation can cost around $30,000.

Another feature at Sana Vida Wellness Center is its Vibroacoustic bed. Vibrations are matched precisely with choreographed music, low-frequency tones, binaural beats and guided meditation.

Different combinations can help alleviate dozens of different ailments, Lobeda said. For example, a specific combination of elements can help with back pain and spasms, ADHD and offer benefits to expectant parents. Each “treatment” also lasts a specific duration, based on what is being treated. Back pain and spasms treatment lasts 45 minutes, eight seconds. Expectant parents-specific sessions are 21 minutes, one second each.

There are other services offered at Sana Vida — slightly different slants on what could be considered fairly common services. An infrared sauna skips the steam (which can be uncomfortable and only minimally effective, Lobeda said) and uses infrared light waves to raise the body’s core temperature. This is touted to help improve circulation, relieve pain and offer other therapeutic benefits.

The preprogrammed sessions last 30-45 minutes.

Massage chairs are part of the business as well, but they aren’t the dollar-a-session mall massage chairs.

“It’s a very big step from that,” Lobeda said. “They have compression on your shoulders, your forearms, your hands, your calves, your feet, and massages the bottoms of your feet.”

Sana Vida also has a retail side, offering all-purpose, plant-based Better Life Cleaning products. Natural alternatives to energy drinks, nut and seed butters and massage guns, among other products — all used every day by Lobeda.

He said his business partner — who happens to be his mother — Cindy Lobeda, has plans to contribute functional nutrition coaching “in the near future.”

Cindy Lobeda owns Greater Nebraska Home Infusion, right next door to Sana Vida in Northview Centre on St. Patrick Avenue in Grand Island.

Cindy Lobeda, as an accomplished business owner herself, said she is proud of her son.

Jerry Lobeda has a degree in exercise science from Nebraska Wesleyan, as well as experience at his mother’s pharmacy. He’s put in a lot of extra effort into Sana Vida, and hasn’t needed much advice from his business partner, Cindy Lobeda said. “He’s done a lot of research; he’s pretty smart on his own.”

There are plans to add services and professionals to the business. However, Sana Vida Wellness Center is already on the area’s cutting edge of wellness. Most of all, Cindy Lobeda said, it’s about helping people.

“It’s wonderful to hear those stories when they’re leaving, how much better they feel… how much more relaxed they are, how they can’t wait to come back again.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

