 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island's Skate Island is demolished after 2021 roof collapse
0 Comments
featured top story breaking

Grand Island's Skate Island is demolished after 2021 roof collapse

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Skate Island demo

Demolition of Skate Island started Thursday morning. The demolition crew started by ripping off the game room side before working on the rest of the building.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

Skate Island, a cherished memory for many central Nebraska families, is no longer.

The skating rink is being demolished today, ending a process that began when the roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow on Feb. 8, 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Anderson family reluctantly decided to close the business for good when they learned that reopening was not financially feasible.

The land is up for sale, said Steve Anderson, who owned the business.

The demolition process was slowed because of the need for asbestos removal, Anderson said.

Skate Island, which is at 2310 N. Webb Road, opened in 1966.

Anderson’s father, Jerry, took over the rink in 1969. He owns the land under which Skate Island sat.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts