Grand Island's Skate Island is demolished after 2021 roof collapse

Skate Island, a cherished memory for many central Nebraska families, is no longer.

The skating rink is being demolished today, ending a process that began when the roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow on Feb. 8, 2021.

The Anderson family reluctantly decided to close the business for good when they learned that reopening was not financially feasible.

The land is up for sale, said Steve Anderson, who owned the business.

The demolition process was slowed because of the need for asbestos removal, Anderson said.

Skate Island, which is at 2310 N. Webb Road, opened in 1966.

Anderson’s father, Jerry, took over the rink in 1969. He owns the land under which Skate Island sat.

