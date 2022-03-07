Grand Island's Stolley Park to get new splash pad, playground as improvements

The wading pool at Grand Island’s Stolley Park is set to be demolished this year and replaced with a new splash pad.

The Independent reported in July the improvements at Stolley Park were being budgeted in the City Parks Department’s 2021-22 budget.

The project is expected to cost roughly $250,000, explained City Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy.

“The wading pool at Stolley Park is quite old. It was built in the early 1980s and it’s become a maintenance issue, labor-intensive,” McCoy said. “The splash pad at the Veterans Athletics Complex now is very popular and splash pads are popular in general, so the idea is to demo the wading pool and replace it with a new, modern splash pad.”

On the consent agenda for today’s meeting of the Grand Island City Council is approving the demolition and approving a bid award for a new splash pad.

Four bids were received for the demolition, with the lowest from O’Neill Transportation & Equipment of Alda at $39,312.

The demolition will be funded using the city’s food and beverage tax dollars.

There have been no comments or concerns about the project, McCoy said.

“Some people do like the wading pool, but I think there’s a lot of excitement also for the splash pad,” he said. “In general, the comment(er)s are excited to see the new splash pad come in.”

If approved, the demolition would take place “in the next few months,” McCoy said.

In the late spring or early summer, the city should have a contractor in place for construction of the splash pad.

“I anticipate construction going at least part of the summer or most of the summer, and we’ll cross our fingers and see if we can have it open this year yet,” he said. “If not, it will for sure be open next year.”

The project is not expected to interfere with other offerings or activities at the park.

“It’s really going to be in the wading pool is in now,” McCoy said. “The other playgrounds and the disc golf, and train, those will all still be able to be used.”

Other improvements to Stolley Park are on the way, McCoy said.

A playground in the vicinity of the splash pad will also be replaced this summer.

“That playground will probably be in before the splash pad is in,” he said.

Parking lot and roadway improvements are being planned for next year.

“That will be something that might complement the splash pad,” he said.

McCoy expects this summer to be exciting and busy for Grand Island’s parks.

“A lot of activities have been hampered with COVID and type of thing over the last couple of years,” he said. “I think the feeling is that everybody’s ready to take part in activities without restrictions.”

He added, “I think everybody’s excited for a good summer.”

For more information about Grand Island parks, visit www.giparks.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-division/park-directory.

