Grand Island's 'Stop the Bleed' training teaches students, bystanders how to help during trauma

Stop the Bleed is training that can keep on giving.

Registered Nurse Mindy Walters, trauma program manager at CHI Health St. Francis, has been teaching the traumatic bleeding response class to groups for years — including members of the Grand Island Fire Department, and students at the Grand Island Senior High Academy of Medical Sciences.

“We want to reach out to people who may actually respond to an accident, or maybe come across an accident,” Walters explained. “You can bleed to death from an arterial bleed within three minutes. Sometimes EMS or 911 can’t get there within five minutes. The victim can bleed to death and die before an ambulance can even arrive.”

Academy of Medical Sciences teacher Jacob Myers’s said Foundations of Medical Sciences classes participated in the training, which has been conducted at GISH for a few years, Myers said. “It has gone really well. The kids leave learning something that could be the difference between saving someone’s life or having that person die.”

Stop the Bleed is based on the “ABCs of Bleeding.”

“A” is for “alert 911.” The letter “B” is for “bleeding.” Walters elaborated: “You have to find the source of the bleeding, which sometimes is easy, sometimes not so much.”

The last letter in the acronym is for “compression,” where trainees are taught compression techniques using packing and tourniquets.

Russ Blackburn, Grand Island Fire Department EMS division chief, said the class can help GIFD help those in traumatic bleeding situations even before they arrive on scene.

“We need bystanders to act until we’re able to arrive,” Blackburn said.

Grand Island Fire Department EMS workers also can teach the classes, Blackburn said. “Mindy came and gave this class to the fire department, which allowed almost everybody in the fire department to be an instructor.”

The department lent a hand with the classes at GISH early this week.

“We’re trying to empower people, so they have the knowledge and the understanding to help before even EMS can arrive,” Walters said.

The training has tragic origins, developed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 in which included 20 victims between 6 and 7 years old and six adult staff members.

“They identified that a lot of the victims actually would have made it if bystanders jumped in,” Walters said.

As a result of the massacre, a panel of national experts developed guidelines for how to improve survival for people with severe bleeding. Stop the Bleed was launched as a national public awareness campaign by the Obama Administration in 2015.

The Academy of Medical Sciences’ involvement in Stop the Bleed came from a chance encounter at a CHI St. Francis tour two years ago, Myers said.

“I walked into the ER where Mindy and her crew were there to demonstrate to the students what a day in the life of someone in the ER looked like. During the Q and A portion, we had got to talking and she had mentioned that she was a Stop the Bleed instructor. It really had me interested.”

Eventually Stop the Bleed came to the GISH academy, Myers said. “It has gone really well and the kids leave learning something that could be the difference between saving someone’s life or having that person die.”

Walters said she enjoys working with the students.

“I love working with the students, especially brilliant young minds like these. They’re always interested in health care.”

Myers said plans for the next Stop the Bleed training at the GISH academy already are made.

“The relationship is to the point where on the last day, Mindy will say ‘see you next year’ and it is already on her books and mine as well.”

In addition to the Stop the Bleed training, some of the Academy of Medical Science students go on a field trip, Myers said. “The kids get to tour St. Francis shortly after the Stop the Bleed class. They will see Mindy again, and she makes sure she tests those kids out to see what they retained, whether it is from the stop the bleed class or what they learned in CPR.”

Walters said training like Stop the Bleed and CPR offer immediate benefits, and sometimes inspiration for future medical professionals. “They’re the next generation that are going to be taking care of us when we get older. As much as we can teach them, the better.”

