Grand Island's Super Savers accepting unwanted medicines

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, people can drop off unused drugs at both Grand Island Super Saver locations Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring in unused and expired medication. All pill form medication is accepted.
Liquids and pressured containers will not be accepted.
