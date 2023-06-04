Tally Creative celebrated its fifth anniversary with a Grand Island Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony.

There was also an announcement at Thursday' event by Tally’s CEO, Juliet Wright, who said the company recently expanded its business in Grand Island’s Railside District that more than doubled the size of its first location five years ago.

Tally Creative, 209 W. Third St., is a marketing and branding agency that specializes in five areas: consulting, website design, graphic design, videography, and photography.

Wright, along with her husband and company co-owner, Dana Wright, said they are passionate about helping businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals.

“Tally is a unique agency in that we don't outsource our work,” Juliet said. “Our entire creative team works under one roof, promoting collaboration, efficiency and creative fun.”

Juliet said the team at Tally Creative is made up of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the marketing landscape.

“They are committed to providing their clients with innovative and effective solutions that meet their specific needs,” she said.

Along with being CEO, Juliet does brand development. Dana is Tally’s chief financial officer, along with being its lead website designer.

Other team members include: Kirsten Berns, chief operating officer and project manager; Marci Tompkins, client lead and event coordinator; Maria Pedersen, client lead and graphic designer; Daniela Chavez, client lead and content creator; Jenee Garretson, client lead and photographer; and Zack Alania, client lead and videographer.

“We work with a wide range of clients, from individuals to large corporations all over the country,” Juliet said. “However, we have a special fondness for local businesses and providing them with a personal touch that is absent in online marketing firms.”

Tally Creative offers a wide range of services, including: Marketing strategy development, website design and development, graphic design, videography and photography

They also offer a variety of workshops and training programs to help businesses learn more about marketing and how to use it to grow their business.

Dana said Tally Creative is a great resource for businesses of all sizes.

“We have the experience, expertise, and passion to help our clients achieve their marketing goals,” he said.

Among the company's accomplishments over the last five years despite a challenging couple of years of because of the pandemic:

* More than 200 clients

* More than 75 websites launched

* More than 48 brands created

* More than 1,400 workshop attendees

* More than 83 hours of video footage

Juliet said Tally’s creative crew aims to “inspire, to activate, and to elevate" the projects they work on for their clients.

“We aim to inspire individuals who may have a spark of an idea but don't know where to go next,” she said. “We also look to partner with people to activate their projects and to take them to the next level.”

Tally also aims to elevate their client’s status by “bringing new strategies to the table, so they can enjoy a creative makeover,” Juliet said.

“We believe that everyone has enormous capacity to succeed, and we would love to help you achieve your goals’” she said.

Juliet said Tally Creative believes a strong brand can help businesses attract new customers, build loyalty, and grow their bottom line.

She said Tally offers workshops on finding the clients “why” and elevating their websites, along with free consultations “where you can share your ideas with us.”

“If you want to take a tour of our newly acquired studio next door, sit down for a chat, or participate in our workshops, we would be delighted to have you join us,” she said.

Tally has also created a signature space that can be rented for various events, from two-hour sessions to a week-long retreat.

Tally Creative also believes in giving back to the community that supports them.

“One of the things that we really encourage our staff to do is to take some time to volunteer, whether it’s serving on a board, volunteer wherever they can because we see that as a huge value,” said Dana Wright.